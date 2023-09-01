STEPHENS CITY — If the first two weeks have proven anything, it's that any opponent that's fortunate enough to have a lead against the Sherando football team should never feel comfortable with it.
Six days after a late rally against Brentsville fell just short, the Warriors made three momentous plays in a 50-second span late in the fourth quarter to set the stage for a 34-28, three-overtime victory against Jefferson (W.Va.) on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
Linebacker Kaleb Nowlin forced a fumble that Parker Fredman recovered at the Sherando 29-yard line with 4:42 left; Christian Ruiz ran 66 yards for a touchdown on third-and-5 three plays later with 3:52 remaining; and Micah Carlson connected with Brady Largent on a two-point conversion to tie the game at 21-21.
After two missed field goals in the first overtime and two touchdowns in the second, Sherando finally emerged with the win. It forced a fourth-down incompletion from the 31-yard line on the first possession and got a Carlson 2-yard TD run on third down when it got the ball on the second possession to even its record at 1-1. The Warriors lost 28-21 last week to Brentsville after fumbling at the Tiger 1-yard line in the final minute.
The Warriors only scored six points on six possessions inside the Jefferson (1-1) 40-yard line over the first 41 minutes of play. That would make any team shake their heads in dismay, but ultimately, Sherando's belief in itself only left fans shaking the Arrowhead Stadium bleachers with joy.
"I'm really proud of how our team didn't get down," said Carlson, who completed 24 of 41 passes for 218 yards and a TD. "We were keeping positive and weren't being negative in any way."
The Cougars certainly had reason to feel positive in the fourth quarter. On third-and-goal from the Jefferson 3, the Cougars forced an errant pitch from Carlson to Ruiz. After Ruiz backtracked to pick up the ball, he was tackled for a loss of 10 yards. Sherando was forced to settle for a 31-yard goal from Noah Smith that cut Jefferson's lead to 21-13, the final play of a 21-play, 69-yard drive.
That was a continuation of missed opportunities for Sherando.
It started with a dropped pass in the end zone on its first possession. Penalties also hurt Sherando, and Jefferson simply executed at a higher level when the Warriors got close to scoring.
If not for Brady Hamilton's 83-yard kickoff return TD in the first quarter that made it 7-7 and Ruiz's 79-yard kickoff return to the Jefferson 11 in the second quarter, the Warriors might have been shut out through three quarters. Sherando had to settle for a Smith 23-yard field goal after Ruiz's kickoff return, which cut Jefferson's lead to 14-10 with 2:01 left in the first half.
Sherando's improved defense in the second half helped make the comeback possible. The Cougars had a 263-87 edge in total yards after Tay'Shaun Roper's 6-yard TD catch with 8:43 left in the third quarter made it 21-10. Jefferson finished with 48 yards over the remainder of the game. Roper had 104 yards, including a 65-yard TD run to open the scoring in the first half, but just one yard on four carries in the second half.
"Our defensive coordinator Nick Manual did a great job of adjusting. Jefferson threw some different things out there that we hadn't seen on film," said Rohrbaugh, noting that the Cougars' use of wide receiver Keyshawn Robinson as an occasional Wildcat QB was a surprise. "He did a great job of taking away what they were having success with and kind of making them left-handed the rest of the way. He was doing different things to attack what they were trying to do."
Robinson had 62 yards on seven catches but only 10 yards on five carries.
Nowlin contributed to Sherando's biggest defensive play of the game. After the Warriors' onside kick went out of bounds after Smith's field goal, Jefferson took over at the 50 and moved to the Sherando 31 with under five minutes left. On third-and-1, Jefferson quarterback Dylan Harich (17 of 29, 173 yards, two TDs) kept the ball and tried the left side of the line, but Nowlin hit him to knock the ball out and Fredman recovered at the 29.
That was an example of the pursuit Nowlin liked from his entire team.
"Eleven hats to the ball, every time," said the junior. "That's just what we do. One hundred-yard sprints over the summer really paid off. We were the more conditioned team, and that's props to Coach Rohrbaugh for getting us ready over the summer."
Three plays later, Ruiz shed contact and outran Jefferson's speedy defense on a run up the middle to tie the game. The Cougars had held Ruiz to 17 yards on 10 carries prior to that run.
"Coach told me, 'I need a big run out of you, and I need to get one now,'" said Ruiz, who finished with 95 yards on 15 carries. "Both blocks I got were solid, and I knew that was it. [The middle] was open."
Even though Sherando's running game was struggling, there's always the potential for a big play with Ruiz.
"Christian's a great football player for us," Rohrbaugh said. "He's got a big heart, and he goes hard. When our team needed a play, our offensive line stepped up and provided the hole, and Christian made a phenomenal play."
Sherando's fans roared after the score, but the Warriors still needed a two-point conversion to tie. For a while, the play didn't look promising. Carlson had to hold the ball a long time and retreat a bit before he finally floated a ball to Largent toward the back of the end zone.
"I kind of panicked a little bit," Carlson said. "My receiver ran to the left, and I just tossed it up there and hoped he caught it. I got lucky."
Based on Rohrbaugh's assessment, Carlson might have been modest with tht desciption. Rohrbaugh said offensive coordinator Ben Taylor prepares the team well for moments like that one.
"We have several two-point plays that we rep in practice, and Micah did a great job of putting that ball where it needed to be and making the right read, and giving us a chance to win this game," Rohrbaugh said.
The Warriors almost won the game in regulation after forcing a punt that traveled only 15 yards to the Jefferson 38 with 8.7 seconds left. After an incomplete pass, Smith's 55-yard field goal attempt was accurate but came up about five yards short.
Both Jefferson (Jhonathan Pineros 27-yarder) and Sherando (Smith 19-yarder) missed field goals off the crossbar on the first possession of overtime. Sherando took a 28-21 lead on Carlson's 6-yard TD pass to Largent in the second overtime, but Robinson answered with a 3-yard TD run and Pineros kicked the extra point to make it 28-28.
Jefferson tried another direct snap with Robinson on the first play of the third overtime, but the Warriors stretched him out to the left, and Donavan Blackwell dropped him for a one-yard loss. Nowlin then recorded his second sack of the game by chasing Harich backward and bringing him down at the 26.
"I just had it in my heart that I was going to get there," Nowlin said.
Harich threw beyond the line of scrimmage on the next play for another penalty after Sherando forced him to scramble right, and Harich's fourth-down pass was knocked away in the end zone.
On the next possession, Ruiz had an eight-yard run up the middle to start. He was tripped up for no gain on second down, but Carlson dove into the end zone after running toward the right on third down to give Sherando the win.
One week after heartbreak, the only emotions were joy for the present and excitement for the future at Sherando.
"We're coming," Nowlin said.
"I think this is going to help us a lot going forward," Ruiz said. "After last week, our coaches really motivated us to come back out here and get a win."
Rohrbaugh got his first win as head coach at his alma mater on Thursday, but that wasn't on his mind.
"I just want it for the kids," he said. "I love the kids, I love this school, I love this community. That's what's really important. It's about this team as a collective. I'm just glad we won this game for our kids. Our kids showed a lot of of heart."
For Sherando, Jake Dann had three catches for 60 yards and Aidan Leatch had five for 55 yards.
Jefferson's Jackson Rockwell (five catches, 92 yards) caught a 5-yard slant left on third-and-goal off play-action to make it 14-7 with 2:50 left in the first half. A 63-yard pass to Rockwell on third-and-17 from the Cougar 33 to the Sherando 4 set up Roper's TD in the second half that made it 21-10.
Sherando is next in action at Lightridge on Sept. 8.
