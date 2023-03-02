It will be a daunting challenge for the Sherando girls’ basketball team on Friday, but not an unfamiliar one.
One year after traveling 213 miles for the first Class 4 state quarterfinal game in program history to take on Region 4D champion Pulaski County, the Warriors (22-4) will again make the trek down Interstate 81 to take on the region champion Cougars (24-3) for another state quarterfinal.
This year’s game — which tips off at 7 p.m. — will take place at a different location (Christiansburg High School, which is 18 miles north of Pulaski County High School), but there’s not a lot different about the team the Region 4C runner-up Warriors will compete against.
The Cougars return four starters from the team that beat Sherando 54-44 in last year’s quarterfinals, including senior Keslyn Secrist, who has signed with NCAA Division I Indiana State University. A Class 4 All-State First Team selection a year ago, the 5-foot-11 Secrist averaged 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds during the regular season this year.
Having made the 2021 Class 4 state championship game, the Cougars had a clear edge in postseason experience over the Warriors last year, and Pulaski County jumped out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter and 26-9 margin at halftime. Sherando rallied to within 31-26 with 2:40 left in the third quarter, but would get no closer.
This year’s Sherando team has seven girls who experienced last year’s state tournament.
“I think last year when we went down, we were a little shell-shocked at first,” said Warriors coach Brooklyn Wilson in a phone interview on Tuesday. “Big environment, big crowd. We’ve tried to do a better job this year, especially with preparing our new girls who haven’t been on that stage before. But I think it certainly helps for the returners to kind of have an idea of what that’s going to look like, and what that feels like, so we can hopefully have a better start to the game this year.”
The Warriors have already taken a couple of big steps this year. Sherando hadn’t beaten Millbrook since 2017, but the Warriors beat the Pioneers twice, including 49-46 in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game for their first district tournament title since 2013.
Millbrook is the one common opponent for the two teams, with the Cougars defeating the Pioneers 57-36 on Dec. 28 in the Spotswood Tournament. Secrist had 25 points for Pulaski County, which lost to Briar Woods the next day but have won 16 games in a row since. The Cougars have not lost to a Class 4 opponent this year and are averaging 59.3 points per game and surrendering 35.7.
Puklaski County boasts a lot more than just Secrist. This year’s River Ridge District Player of the Year was joined on the All-District First Team by senior Paige Huff and 6-0 junior Hannah Keefer. The fourth returning starter, Jaden Lawson, made the Second Team.
Huff led the Cougars in scoring in each of Pulaski County’s last two regional tournament games, pouring in 26 points (and hitting 6 of 8 3-pointers) in the team’s 66-52 win over Louisa County in the Region 4D title game. Secrist (20 points) and Keefer (10) also scored in double figures in that game. Pulaski County had four players in double figures in its 69-44 win over Jefferson Forest in the regional semis, including the Vest sisters, senior Tori and sophomore Morgan.
“Secrist is a great player,” Wilson said. “She’s really skilled, especially around the basket. Very crafty, so she’s going to be one we obviously have to try and limit. [Huff] is an incredible shooter, so we’ll have to know where she is.”
Wilson said Pulaski County can use an aggressive 2-3 zone and will look to trap on the sidelines and corners. Wilson said the Cougars can play an aggressive man defense where they’ll try to deny the ball to the wing players.
The Warriors (58.7 ppg, 35.6 ppg against) should be better equipped to handle Pulaski’s defense this year.
Led by senior Grace Burke (14.4 ppg, 2.6 assists per game, 86 of 219 3-pointers for 39.3 percentage), Sherando is much more capable of hurting teams from 3-point range this year. Fellow All-Region 4C First Team selection and freshman Aliza Murray (team-high 14.8 ppg, 2.5 apg) has made 54 of 177 of her 3-pointers (30.5 percent). Junior guard Asia Willliams (team-high 3.1 apg, 2.2 steals per game) averages almost two 3-point attempts per game and sophomore guard Josie Willett averages nearly three 3-point attempts per game.
“It’s always a goal of ours to shoot well from the outside,” Wilson said. “Hopefully, we can look to that, especially if they play that zone. Even though it’s aggressive, if we move the ball well and make good decisions, I think we can get looks to get our shooters open.
“If not, or if we need to make a change or if they make a defensive change, we have some kids on the inside who can finish the ball well and shoot well from 10 to 15 feet.”
Second Team All-Region 4C selection and senior Jaiden Polston leads the Warriors with 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game in addition to averaging 10.7 points and 2.3 assists, and leads the Warriors in field goal percentage (48.5 percent). Emma Clark finished well from close range in the first half against Millbrook in the district championship game and had 11 points and seven rebounds overall.
The addition of Murray is another reason why Sherando can feel more comfortable against Pulaski County. She’s shown she can handle postseason pressure — she had 24 points in the district title game against Millbrook — and she can take care of the basketball.
“Last year, we had to depend a lot on Asia Williams to handle the ball solely, so [Murray] helps in that department,” Wilson said. “She obviously contributes in the scoring column. On the defensive end, I think she’s done an incredible job all season. As the season has gone on and the stage has gotten bigger, I think she’s done a great job of staying composed and level-headed.”
If the Warriors can avoid another big hole early, their chances of success will certainly improve. Sherando had to work hard to overcome a 10-0 deficit after seven minutes against Tuscarora in last week’s Region 4C championship game. The Warriors eventually took a 23-16 lead, but Sherando couldn’t find another gear after that in a 43-29 defeat.
“I think the key is taking it to them,” Wilson said. “I think the game last year [against Pulaski], and even at Tuscarora, I think we kind of sat back and looked at it like, ‘OK, what are they going to do, what we do want to about it?’ I think instead we need to come out like we have in some of these other big games against James Wood and Millbrook and just really take it to them regardless of what they’re doing and what they’re trying to force us to do. Just really play our game and execute our game plan I think is going to be key.”
The winner of Friday’s game will take on the Tuscarora-Louisa County winner in the semifinals, which will take place Monday or Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.