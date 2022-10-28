STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando football team had already won one trophy before Thursday’s home regular-season finale against Fauquier.
Now, the Warriors are taking aim at another one.
Thanks to its 55-16 blowout of the Falcons on Senior Night at Arrowhead Stadium, Sherando (6-3, 4-1) clinched a shot at playing for the Class 4 Northwestern District crown on Nov. 4 at unbeaten Kettle Run (9-0, 5-0).
Jason Foster rushed for 98 yards and four scores in limited action as the Warriors overcame a rough start to end the game with 36 unanswered points.
Gavyn Blye had two touchdowns and AJ Santiago added a TD catch before halftime. Following the contest, the Warriors celebrated with the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple, which they had clinched in their previous 50-29 win over Handley on Oct. 14.
In the postgame meeting, Sherando coach Jake Smith emphasized that winning the affectionately known “Apple Cup,” that is presented by The Winchester Star for being the top team in Winchester/Frederick County, was one goal this season, but now the Warriors had an even bigger opportunity to win the district title.
“It means so much,” said linebacker Josh Metz, who was in on 12 tackles Thursday, of the chance to play for the district title. “We’ve been working as a family and as a team for months now. We’ve been working since last year ended. We’ve been putting in so much time and effort going in before and after school.
“Now, we have a chance to compete for something more. The Apple Cup means a lot, but to compete for more as a team and to continue going on after this means so much to us as a whole family.”
The road to the title game certainly got off to a rocky start on Thursday night. The Warriors turned the ball over on their first offensive play and gave up a safety on a punt return. Mason Hamilton’s 14-yard TD run after the safety gave Fauquier a 9-6 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter.
But from there, the Sherando offense was devastating.
Starting with a 36-yard touchdown burst by Blye on a shovel pass, the Warriors scored on six consecutive drives with none of them taking more than six offensive plays. Blye’s touchdown gave Sherando the lead for good at 13-9.
Trailing 19-9 after Foster’s 12-yard TD to cap a six-play, 94-yard drive that was highlighted by Blye’s 33-yard gain on a shovel pass, Fauquier (0-9, 0-5) did get back to within 19-16 as Carter Halsey broke three tackles on a 74-yard TD run with 7:35 left in the second quarter.
“With a team that hasn’t won a game, they don’t care,” Metz said. “They are going to go all out. They don’t care if they get hurt. They are just going to be nasty. They are going to hurt you and try to make you make penalties to get you out of the game.”
“When you can play without any fear, you can become dangerous,” Smith said of the Falcons. “Those kids played fearless and played very hard.”
But from there it was all Sherando, which routinely made spectacular plays on short TD drives. Blye’s one-hand grab and run for a 53-yard completion set up Foster’s 22-yard TD run to make it 25-16.
Santiago’s 30-yard punt return to the Falcons' 18 preceded Foster's 4-yard TD run. Blye’s conversion run pushed the margin to 33-16.
Santiago’s 40-yard reception from Micah Carlson to the Fauquier 3 allowed Blye to punch it in from a yard out. Foster’s conversion run made it 41-16.
Santiago then made a spectacular diving catch on a 43-yard hookup to the Falcons’ 11 and Foster closed out the half with a six-yard TD run to make it 47-16 at the halftime break.
“We didn’t get off to the best start. Coming off a bye week and moving into a Thursday night game at 6 p.m., we didn’t handle that very well,” Smith said. “It showed up early on and we did a couple of dumb things and turned the ball over, but our defense did a good job of responding and then we conversely responded on the other side of the football and gained some momentum. That momentum continued throughout the night.”
Foster, the outstanding sophomore, cracked the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Needing 72 yards coming in, he surpassed that easily on 11 carries in the first half. He did not play in the second half. The four touchdowns were a career-high.
“It was my No. 1 goal this year,” said Foster of surpassing 1,000 yards. “I just achieved it. It was one of the greatest moments I have. Next year I want to go for [1,500].”
Foster saw limited varsity action as a defensive back last season, but has racked up 15 rushing TDs.
“Jason is a kid who didn’t play football,” Smith said. “We talked him into playing football and he’s worked really hard with us. He’s gotten better each and every week from last season until now.”
Both Foster and Smith credited the Warriors’ offensive line of Ethan Gonzalez, Storm Miller, Jarrett See, Charlie Clawson, Will Schneider and blocking back/tight end Brady Largent for the big ground gains.
Foster said Thursday’s contest was a perfect example. “Everything was open,” he said. “All of the holes, everything.”
“They do really well and open things up,” Smith said of his blockers. “[Foster] can use his speed once those holes are open.”
Christian Ruiz scored on a 39-yard TD on the opening drive of the second half to conclude the scoring. Blye tossed a conversion pass to Santiago for the final points.
Blye, three on shovel passes, had four catches for 132 yards, while Santiago had four receptions for 129 yards and four punt returns for 67 yards. Carlson completed 8 of 10 passes for 261 yards and 2 TDs with an interception.
Kaleb Nowlin had 2.5 sacks, while Charlie Clawson added a sack and a fumble recovery. Drew Tyson also blocked a punt.
Halsey rushed for 101 yards on five carries to lead the Falcons, while Hamilton added 64 yards on nine carries.
Now the Warriors get a chance at clinching the top seed at the regionals.
“I feel like we are playing electrifying,” Foster said. “We really have a chance for district and regionals.”
“We’re playing really good as of right now, but there’s a lot we could pick up on,” Metz said. “… In football there is always something you can make better. You can never stop making one thing better. You’ve got to peak it the whole way until the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.