LEESBURG — One moment, Heritage-Leesburg’s Zac Maisus had his hands around Sherando freshman Keagan Judd’s upper right leg, and a pocket of Pride fans were screaming in hopes of a lead-changing takedown.
But practically in the blink of an eye, that moment of anticipation vanished as Judd flew around to the back of Maisus. Seemingly everyone not associated with Heritage in the packed crowd “ooohed” with appreciation at Judd’s quick movement and execution that garnered his own takedown with 1:20 left in the third period to go up 6-3.
That moment might not have won the 113-pound Class 4 state wrestling championship, but it certainly fueled Judd’s fire to finish things off at Tuscarora High School.
“I was baiting him to come in [so I could] hit my standing switch to a lift,” Judd said. “It paid out. I knew as soon as I got that the momentum changed and I wasn’t losing.”
Maisus made a strong push late to tie it up. But in the end it was Judd bounding off the mat in the darkened gym that featured a spotlight on the mat for the championship finals. He screamed, pointed to the crowd and flexed his muscles by curling his arms upward as he reached the edge.
With his victory, Judd completed a 33-2 season and earned the honor of being the first freshman in Sherando’s 27-year history to win a state wrestling title.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Judd, who credited his coaches and teammates for helping calm his pre-match nerves. “I’ve had this goal [of winning a state title] since I was 8 years old.”
Saturday’s result showed just how much progress Judd has made to make a championship a reality since joining Sherando’s program. Prior to the high school season on Oct. 19, Maisus beat Judd by a 9-1 major decision at the Interstate 64 Final 4 National Open in Virginia Beach. That was their last meeting before Saturday.
“He beat me really good,” Judd said. “I was going in under the spotlight [Saturday]. When the game’s on the line, I’ve gotta shine. I was just pushing the pace. I knew I had to win for the team and try to make history as a freshman. That’s what I did. I kept driving and pushing the pace.”
Maisus came into Saturday’s match with only 14 matches (12-2 record) under his belt and had a postseason that didn’t go smoothly prior to the state tournament. He defaulted his Dulles District championship match to Tuscarora’s Bobby Philpot 1 minute and 55 seconds in. He was scheduled to face Judd in the Region 4C semifinals, but he forfeited the match, then worked his way back up through the consolation bracket to place third (Judd won the region).
Maisus looked fine in the state tounament, though. He beat the region runner-up Philpot 9-4 in the semifinals, then took down Judd with 41 seconds left in the first period to take the lead.
Judd didn’t let Maisus build up too much momentum, though. He got an escape six seconds later, and with a second left on the clock Judd was awarded a takedown after going low and grabbing both legs and dropping Maisus to the mat for an important 3-2 lead heading into the second period.
“I knew the coaches say, ‘Always keep wrestling to the whistle blows. The last 10 seconds, keep pushing the pace,’” Judd said.
Maisus tied it up with an escape eight seconds into second period. In the third period, Maisus didn’t bother trying to hold Dieter down and immediately conceded an escape point to make it 4-3.
It looked like that decision might pay off relatively quickly until Judd wowed the crowd.
“As soon as I [heard] that crowd, that just let me know that this was my match,” Judd said.
Sherando coach Brian Kibler was just as impressed as the fans.
“Heady,” Kibler said. “He realized the kid had an advantage on him. He knew the rule that if he put his hands on the mat, that would be two points for [Maisus]. He gave up [the advantage] to set himself up for his standing switch and the takedown, and ultimately that’s what carried him through.”
Maisus earned an escape with 20 seconds left. Just prior to an out-of-bounds stoppage with 2.2 seconds, some fans thought Maisus had tied it with a takedown, and a Heritage coach argued for one in the break. Kibler said it was clear to him that both wrestlers were out of bounds.
After the restart Judd easily fended off Maisus to finish off his stellar freshman year and a stellar day. Judd opened Saturday with a 7-3 semifinal win over Smithfield’s Nik Voros, taking the lead for good at 4-2 on a takedown with 39 seconds left in the first period.
Kibler appreciated every bit of Judd’s poise and execution.
“It’s a pretty good environment in there,” Kibler said. “To be able to ignore the noise and ignore everything else that’s out there, settle in and wrestle a good match against a really good kid, that’s quite an accomplishment for a young kid.”
Judd’s state title is the Warriors’ fifth in the six years, joining John Borst (2015-17) and Timmy Dieter (2019).
Judd’s title helped Sherando place 13th with 43 points to lead all local teams at the two-day, 49-team tournament. Fauquier won with 170.5 points and Great Bridge was second with 164.
