WINCHESTER — It was a successful day for local teams at the 11-team Mayhem at Millbrook wrestling tournament, as Sherando took second and the host Pioneers placed third on Saturday.
With five individual champions and 10 finalists, Skyline dominated with 404.5 points. Sherando scored 247 points and Millbrook had 212.
Sherando made the most of its championship finals matches. The Warriors sent three wrestlers into the finals and all three won titles — freshman Keagan Judd (113) and juniors Heath Rudolph (145) and Keith Gouveia (285).
Judd and Gouveia each bested their Skyline counterparts in the championship round. Judd held off freshman Phoenix Alyea for a 7-4 win and Gouveia pinned Dathen Montoya in overtime to cap a match that was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. Rudolph pinned Dominion’s Jared Beasley in 1:40.
“I think they wrestled to win it,” Warriors head coach Brian Kibler said of his trio of champs. “Keagan, I think he wrestled a really close match with the kid from Skyline and he opened up the score a little bit there and he was aggressive and really wrestled to win, changed up a couple little things. Heath obviously wrestled to win with the takedowns and a couple back points before eventually settling in and pinning him. Keith, he’s still relatively new to wrestling. He wrestled to win there. … There at the end he said ‘Hey, enough’s enough, I got my escape, boom, this is it,’ and he went for it.
“I think our recent little thing is let’s get aggressive, let’s score some points and see what happens for us. There at the end, when you look at the finals guys, they were looking to score points.”
Judd pinned two of his four opponents, Rudolph had two technical falls, and Gouveia pinned all four of his opponents.
Sherando was also led by Brogan Teter (third at 132 pounds), Peter Flores (third at 160), Brandon Blair (fourth at 138), Colton Foltz (fourth at 182), Ayden Willis (fourth at 220), Devin Hardy (fifth at 120), Ashanti Santiago (sixth at 106) and Brian Jimenez (sixth at 160).
Millbrook had two wrestlers make the finals, but both lost to Skyline opponents. Cody Glover was pinned in 1:12 against Brandon Ahlemann in the 132 final, and Daniel Flores was pinned in 26 seconds by the tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler winner, Ethan Gue, in the 220 final.
“I knew they were gonna be tough matches for both our guys,” Millbrook coach Jeff Holmes said. “I mean, Skyline has a pretty tremendous team. They’ve got some tough, gritty kids. I guess in situations like that you believe and you’re confident in your team and your guys. I just wanted them to go out and wrestle a tough match. Both of them ended up getting pinned, which we’re never satisfied with, but you live and learn.
“I was really happy with Cody. Cody wrestled a good, tough tournament at 132. He’s our captain, he’s our leader. His weight class was pretty tough. I don’t think he had the results in the finals but for the most part I thought he had a good day. ... I think he turned a corner in a couple ways that we’ve been looking to improve.”
Other Millbrook wrestlers who placed in the top six were Kevin Ornelas (fourth at 120), Jose Cruz Ramirez (fourth at 145), Micah Osborne (fourth at 152), Adolfo Perez (fourth at 160), Jack Winans (fourth at 195), Elliot Rivera (fifth at 106), Matthew Topham (fifth at 113), Seth Caballero (fifth at 138) and Zack Rice (sixth at 126).
Overall, Holmes said Saturday was a big improvement from Thursday, when Sherando defeated the Pioneers 54-6 in a dual match, also at Millbrook’s Casey Gymnasium. Holmes noted that Millbrook was able to avenge some Thursday losses against the Warriors on Satuday.
“A little disappointed in the placement rounds,” Holmes said. “I think we only won like two or three of our placement rounds. I was hoping to try to catch Sherando for second, or at least make it close, and they were winning matches. I don’t know if our guys just petered out or what happened.
“But all in all, it was a good day. We took third. I was pleased with the way they wrestled. Definitely better than Thursday. More gritty.”
For Skyline, senior 138-pounder Morgan Robinson became the program’s all-time wins leader midway through his 5-0 run to the top of the podium and now has 164 career victories. Gue dominated the 220-pound bracket, pinning his way to victory five times in the first period. Freshman Hunter Salomon (106 pounds), junior Tyler Davis (126) and senior Ahlemann also won titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.