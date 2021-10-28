After seeing its four-game winning streak come to an end against Handley, Sherando couldn’t ask for a better situation coming out of its bye week.
A win today at Fauquier (7 p.m. kickoff) will clinch a playoff berth for the Warriors (4-4, 2-2 Class 4 Northwestern District). Sherando has made the playoffs in 13 of the last 15 seasons it has been eligible to compete in them.
“Anytime that opportunity presents itself, it’s a good one,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said. “We have to play well on Friday night to put ourselves in that position. Certainly, that’s something that we’re trying to do.”
The top four teams in the Class 4 Northwestern District make the Region 4C playoffs, and the Falcons (2-6, 1-3) are the only team currently outside the top four that has a shot at making the playoffs.
The Warriors were off last week after losing to Handley 34-7 on Oct. 16 (the Warriors led 7-0 at halftime). Smith notes that Sherando is a young team that is playing a combined eight sophomores and freshmen — one of whom is freshman quarterback Micah Carlson — and he thought it was beneficial to have some extra time to focus on themselves and how the Warriors should be operating.
“We’ve been getting back to basics, working fundamentals, a lot of drill work,” Smith said. “We were kind of in the mode of getting back to [preseason] camp with two-a-days.
“Our freshmen and sophomores need time and they need reps, and it was a good week to get that stuff in.”
Sherando will take on a Fauquier team that is struggling mightily on offense.
The Falcons have been shut out in three straight games and are averaging only 8.8 points per game. Against James Wood last week, Fauquier only recorded 39 yards (31 passing) and six first downs. James Wood had four sacks, an interception return for a touchdown and 10 tackles that resulted in a loss of yardage.
The Falcons’ offense is led by freshman quarterback Ben Noland (5 of 16 for 31 yards last week) and running back Dylan Taylor (19 yards on 15 carries against the Colonels). The Falcons had 30 total rushing attempts last week in recording eight yards.
Sherando’s defense is led by linebacker Aydan Willis (104 tackles), defensive lineman Trey Kremer (44 tackles, 5.5 sacks) and linebacker Josh Metz (51 tackles, four sacks).
“We have to stop the run, and we have to be sound up front on the defensive line,” Smith said. “Our linebackers have to play well, read their keys, stop the run and force them to punt the ball, and give our offense an opportunity to do something with good field position.”
Sherando’s offense also is led by running back Cam Sullivan (151 carries, 789 yards, six TDs) and wide receiver AJ Santiago (30 catches, 480 yards, five TDs). The Warriors are averaging 21.5 points and 300.5 yards per game and the Falcons are surrendering 23.6 points per game.
“[Fauquier’s] kids play really hard,” Smith said. “They play with a ton of energy, they play with a ton of passion. They’re really physical.
“They get after it on the defensive side of the football. We’ll have to match that physicality and match that energy level and make sure we’re taking care of things schematically on our end.”
