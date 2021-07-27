CLEAR BROOK — Sherando High School student Courtney King was named the 45th Miss Frederick County Fair on Sunday evening at the fairgrounds.
"It's really exciting," the 16-year-old said.
Though she was the only contestant, she said she was "really nervous, and I’m glad that I get the opportunity to be Miss Frederick County Fair.”
Her platform was homelessness prevention. She told the audience she would like to create multiple charity events to generate funds to provide food, shelter and clothes to people in need. She said in an interview after the contest that she and a friend have always wanted to help the homeless.
“We would always say when we are older, we would help people in need,” Courtney said. “I’ve always tried to stick to that."
As the winner, she received a $1,000 scholarship, which she hopes to use for her education. She said she would like to attend Virginia Tech and eventually become a lawyer.
Courtney, who is the daughter of J.R. King, Brandi Malone and Polina Dellen, will attend multiple events this week at the Frederick County Fair. She also will participate in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant in January.
She said her favorite fair event is the demolition derby, which takes place Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds.
James Wood High School student Alexis Nicole Woodward, 14, was named Junior Miss Frederick County Fair, which is for girls 13-15. She was one of three contestants. They were judged on poise, personality, speaking ability and appearance. They had to complete a personal interview, give a 30-second on-stage speech and answer a random question drawn from a hat.
Alexis is the daughter of Victoria Himelright. Her favorite activities include cheerleading, playing soccer, dirt track racing and participating in FFA. She also loves the demolition derby.
Runner-up was Ava Mannarino, a rising ninth-grader at Millbrook High School. She won most photogenic as well.
Pageant organizer Dawn McKee said multiple factors impacted this year's participation. Due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions, planning started much later this year (last year's fair was canceled), so organizers had less time to reach out of the community. She added that some people had already scheduled vacations, while others may still be concerned about COVID-19.
Nevertheless, the mood on Sunday was positive, with people excited to return to the fair, she said.
“It does feel great to be able to be back," McKee said. "It feels great to have a fair, even though the fair is going to be cut short one day.”
Other pageant winners earlier Sunday included:
- Qiana Wilkins, who was crowned Tiny Miss (for girls 4-5)
- Cali Bailey, who was named Little Miss and (for girls 7-9) overall photogenic
- Madison Langley, who was named Preteen Miss (for girls 10-12) and overall community service winner
The fair opens to the public 4 p.m. today. Rides and concessions start at 6 p.m. The Monster Truck Show is at 7:30 p.m. The fair runs through Saturday.
Fair admission is $7 for ages 12 and older and $3 for children 6-11. Children 5 and younger are admitted free of charge. For those wishing to attend the fair multiple times, an adult weekly ticket is $20 and a weekly ticket for a child is $10.
A wrist band can be purchased at the gate for $25 to ride all of the carnival rides. Those who order online at gambillamusements.com will get a $5 discount.
For more information, visit www.frederickcountyfair.com.
