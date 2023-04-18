STEPHENS CITY — Thirteen Sherando High School students are packing their bags and heading to Orlando, Florida, to participate in next week's 2023 DECA International Career Development Conference.
Jason Uhry, marketing teacher and DECA advisor at Sherando, said most of the students earned their tickets to the big show by being among the top performers in a series of competitive events at the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference March 3-5 in Virginia Beach.
DECA is a club offered at most U.S. high schools and colleges that helps students prepare for careers in marketing, management, hospitality and finance. As such, its competitive events at district, state and international conferences focus on areas such as managing a budget, starting a business, developing a business plan and so on.
"I try to encourage them to work with local businesses because it gains real-world experience for them," Uhry said. "This group worked really hard and we're proud of them and the steps they took to get where they are."
Uhry said his Sherando DECA students excelled at the state level in four categories: Integrated Marketing Campaign (first place), Community Awareness Project (second place), Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (second place) and Finance Operations Project (fifth place).
Several of the students who won at the state level and are advancing to the international conference in Florida sat down this week to talk about their projects.
Senior Sarah Ryan said she and her partner, junior Paige McKee, will be competing in the School-Based Enterprise category, demonstrating how they would run a business "like the school store in Sherando — sales, the operation of the store, things like that."
Eleventh-grader Israel James and his partner, junior Charlie Lease, will challenge their fellow DECA students from around the world in a role-playing event regarding finances.
"You have a partner with you and you get a certain amount of time to act out a scenario and fix a business-related problem," Israel said, explaining that his team's scenario focuses on the stock market.
Teammates Abby Butler and Allison Williams, both juniors, will compete in the Financial Operations Research category to demonstrate ways that banks can work with customers in a more personal way to better address their needs.
Abby said she's looking forward to having some down time in Orlando — home of amusement parks including Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort — so she and her friends can "just hang out, ride some roller coasters."
Eleventh-grader Makenna Blair will be competing solo in the Community Awareness Project category with a demonstration of the importance of good mental health. Makenna said she started the project while working as a hospitality associate at Valley Health in Winchester, where she did little things like handing out greeting cards to improve the disposition of patients.
"Hopefully I'll get tan" during the visit to Orlando, Makenna said. "That's the goal."
Timothy Hill and teammate Jackson Hepner, both sophomores, play soccer at Sherando and decided to do a DECA project that involved their favorite sport. The result was an Integrated Marketing Campaign entry that involved them creating a 10-page report on how to establish and manage a soccer program for children with special needs.
"Our club team [Blue Ridge United in Frederick County] is going to be implementing this in the fall season, so they'll be having camps where we'll volunteer to help coach special-needs kids," Jackson said.
Junior Seanna Baker said she'll be seeking recognition for her Innovation Plan, "where you create a product to fill a gap in the market. I created an ear tag that tracks cattle so farmers know where their cows are at all times."
Uhry said he and his DECA students will be flying down to Orlando on Friday, and he thinks they'll do very well in their various competitions.
"They put a lot of hard work into it," he said. "We don't know what they'll be up against but they're very focused and they're ready."
