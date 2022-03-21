STEPHENS CITY — Sherando High School students Kaley Osmond and Lillian Walker recently donated 50 Community Care Kits to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to help local families in need.
Kaley and Lillian, both juniors, designed the kits to be distributed when deputies encounter people in need. The kits include items collected from businesses and others throughout the year and stored in bags donated by Navy Federal Credit Union. The kits include meal cards, dental bags, personal care items, water bottles and other items.
"We noticed that people in our community, since COVID, weren't having some basic needs [met] ... things like toothbrushes and toothpaste," Kaley said. "And so we came up with these community care kits to put together."
Their project will be highlighted as part of the upcoming Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Conference, which will take place from April 1-3 in Virginia Beach.
The donation to the Sheriff's Office is the culmination of several projects the students have undertaken the past year. Kaley and Lillian have raised money for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Youth Camp, donated baskets filled with food and beverages to the Sheriff's Office and collected items from throughout the community to create the community care kits. Kaley and Lillian started reaching out to businesses to supply items for the bags in early December.
"That's when we started reaching out because we knew that our local businesses would need some time to get the stuff to us, especially if they had to order extra bags or whatever," Kaley said. "And we wanted them out by the beginning of March."
Kaley and Lillian presented the bags to several Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputies on March 4 at Sherando High School. The deputies plan to keep the bags on hand for them to utilize when they receive specific calls regarding families in need.
Family and Consumer Science Teacher Emily Barnes said the girls' fundraising efforts were "really inspiring." She hopes it will encourage other students to find ways to impact their communities positively.
Sherando Family and Consumer Science Dept. Head Ashley Greatorex also commended the two students for their efforts.
"It's a big task for two girls, and they totally accomplished that," she said.
