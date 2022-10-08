BEALETON — The two things Sherando football coach Jake Smith was worried about heading into Friday’s Class 4 Northwestern District clash against Liberty was defending Eagles quarterback Austin Mawyer and winning the turnover battle.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Mawyer and his wide receivers proved to be too elusive and a costly turnover in the final minutes prevented Sherando from possibly winning the game.
Mawyer ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, including the game-winner with 2:54 remaining as the Eagles rallied from a 15-point deficit to hand the Warriors their first district loss by a 35-29 score.
Mawyer’s big game offset outstanding efforts from Sherando quarterback Kaden Bryant, who threw for 246 yards and 3 TDs in his first start, receiver AJ Santiago, who had three touchdown catches and an interception, and running back Jason Foster, who rushed for 211 yards and a score.
The sophomore quarterback led Liberty to three consecutive touchdown drives after Sherando had taken a 29-14 lead with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter.
“Offensively, they are a really good football team,” Smith said of the Eagles. “The quarterback is good. They’ve got those big, tall receivers and they make plays. They just keep chucking around down the field and sooner or later one of those guys are going to make a play. We didn’t make enough plays tonight that we needed to make.”
Mawyer said the Eagles had a little bit of a chip on their shoulders since they were 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the district. Entering the game, Liberty’s losses were against four teams that were a combined 22-2 on the season.
“Everyone doubted us since we were 1-4, but we had one of the toughest schedules in Virginia,” Mawyer said. “We bounced back in the Homecoming game and got the W.”
Bryant, starting in place of the injured Micah Carlson, had put the Warriors (4-3, 2-1) in position to win. After Liberty had taken a 7-0 lead on Noah Hall’s two-yard run, Bryant connected with Santiago for a 75-yard scoring pass on his first throw of the game.
He’d later connect with Santiago on a 30-yard TD that gave the Warriors a 21-14 lead at the half and on a 44-yard strike in the third quarter. All three passes were right on the money to Santiago and Bryant finished 12 of 16 for the contest.
Bryant’s play was praised by both coaches.
“It was his first start this year. He was thrown into a really big situation, a high-pressure situation against a good football team on their Homecoming night,” Smith said. “I thought he managed the game really well and he played pretty good for us tonight.
“He’s done a good job,” Smith added. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him. He pays attention, studies and learns. That’s the reason why he was successful tonight.”
“Coming in I expected to be a little layoff,” Liberty’s Travis Buzzo admitted. “He slung the ball around. I couldn’t imagine any backup doing it better in the high school league. That’s a solid backup quarterback.”
The 44-yard TD to Santiago pushed the margin to 29-14 after Gavyn Blye’s second conversion run of the game. Sherando kicker and linebacker Noah Smith suffered an apparent arm injury in the second quarter and after their next PAT was blocked the Warriors went for two points the remainder of the game.
With his team down 15 points, Mawyer said the Eagles’ mentality was still positive. “Come back, fire back,” he said. “You’re never out of a game until it’s over.”
A 43-yard completion set up Mawyer’s own six-yard TD run to make it 29-21. His 18-yard TD pass and conversion pass to Joey Tripplett tied the contest with 9:43 left.
The Warriors put together a drive and had a first down at the Liberty 25, but a holding penalty stalled the march.
Taking over at their 30, the Eagles embarked on a 12-play drive to take the lead. On fourth-and-11 from the 19, Mawyer rolled right then threw back to the middle of the end zone to Andrew Ryman who made his only catch of the game for a score.
Mawyer said he could gamble on the throw because he saw yellow.
“I saw a flag and knew a flag was thrown,” he said. “Our receiver cut across the back of the end zone and cut it short.”
The Eagles’ extra point clanged off the upright and they led 35-29.
Sherando nearly got even on one play. Foster bolted through the middle and cut left and raced 67 yards before Dom Coles made a touchdown-saving tackle at the 3. The tackle proved to be a game-saver as Foster was belted on his next carry by Dre Booth and the Eagles recovered the fumble with 2:16 left.
Two first down runs by Hall (110 yards on 16 carries) helped Liberty run out the clock.
“Offensively, you can’t turn the ball over,” said Smith. “We’re in a situation where we can put the game away and we turn it over. You can’t do that against a team like this.”
Santiago had a huge night for the Warriors with seven catches for 216 yards.
“In our system with the guys that we have it makes it tough to defend,” Smith said. “They were double-teaming Gavyn all night long and that left AJ one-on-one. In the previous weeks, it was the opposite. We count on those guys to make plays in those kinds of situations and they’ve executed well for us all year.”
Mawyer finished 20 of 33 for 291 yards and completed passes to six different receivers.
“Just seeing the growth from being an eighth-grader on JV to eventual starter as a freshman and now being a speaking captain to our football team, he is one of the true leaders on this football team,” Buzzo said of his quarterback.
With losses by Sherando and Handley on Friday, only Kettle Run (7-0, 3-0) remains unbeaten in league play. Four teams have at least one win and a loss. The Warriors next will host the Judges on Oct. 14.
“I had a feeling at the beginning of the year that the district was going to be kind of wacky,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of good teams in our district this year and on any given Friday night anything can happen. Right now as it sits, it’s all up in the air and we have to finish strong.”
