STEPHENS CITY — A system change had the Sherando volleyball team playing with confidence coming into the postseason, and the Warriors’ roll continued Tuesday night.
Sherando beat Handley 3-0 for the second time in five days on Monday, with the latest win coming in the Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Warriors beat No. 6 Handley by the scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 to set a up a semifinal match with No. 2 Millbrook (19-2) today. The Pioneers — who beat Sherando 3-0 in both of their regular-season meetings — beat No. 7 Liberty 3-0 on Monday in the quarterfinals.
Sherando switched from a two-setter 6-2 system to a one-setter 5-1 system after losing to Millbrook on Oct. 17. The Warriors (13-8) debuted the new look with a 3-1 win over Kettle Run on Oct. 22 — the Cougars’ only district losses were to No. 1 James Wood and Millbrook at that point in the season — then followed that with the win over Handley (6-14) on Thursday.
Senior setter Ashley Brown directed a Warrior attack that featured strong performances from Saige Garver (11 kills while playing in only the first two sets), Reagan Newhouse (10 kills) and Regan Minney (seven kills).
“Everyone is in a good spot right now,” said Brown, who had at least five assists in each set on Monday. “The other setter that we moved, Rachel Eddinger, we moved her to back row, and I think she is a great asset to the back row. She plays great defense.”
Sherando coach James Minney said Eddinger expressed a desire to play a defensive role, and he added Brown has handled the added responsibility seamlessly, which hasn’t surprised him in the least. Brown has a full-time job as a certified nurse aide and a part-time job as a lifeguard, and Minney said she takes all advanced placement classes at school.
“She works harder than anyone on the court and off the court,” Minney said. “She never gets rattled and never gets upset. She just plays. She’s one of the smartest setters I’ve ever had. She just knows where to put the ball.”
Garver certainly proved to be a good player for Brown to target in the first set. The sophomore had seven kills as Sherando jumped out to a 5-1 lead and never surrendered control.
“I think when we first started with [the 5-1], it was definitely something to adjust to, but it’s been really beneficial to how we play,” Garver said. “It works really well.”
“She was on her game,” said Minney of Garver. “She’s still struggling with her approach angle. But being a sophomore used to playing middle, playing on the outside is a lot different. But she’s adjusting well, and she’ll get it.”
The Warriors ended the first set when libero Lauren Moses passed to Brown, who set Minney up for a kill.
Handley came out strong in the second set, though, prompting Minney to call a timeout when a kill from the Judges’ Kyla Tigney made it 9-9.
“I just told them to focus,” Minney said. “You don’t want to give them hope. They’re a team that can sneak up on you. If you give them a set, you might have a hard time taking a second set from them, and then it mushrooms.
“I’ve been in those situations where you slack off a little bit and the other team takes a set, and next thing you know they beat you. Any team can beat us at any time, and I had to remind them of that. Handley’s a good team with some good players.”
Up 16-14, a kill from Garver started a 9-3 run to close the set, with a Warriors’ block closing it out.
Up 2-0, Minney used the third set to give more playing time to players in the bottom part of the rotation. Emma Pennington contributed four kills in the set after not having any in the first two.
“Grace [Grzelakowski] does a great job in the middle,” said Minney of the junior who got extended playing time in the third. “Her and Madelyn have been fighting back and forth in the middle position. I’ve found that changing things up helps a little bit, because you get used to what Madelyn does and then Grace comes in. She’s a different player in that she blocks a little bit better and hits differently.”
Brown said the switch to the 5-1 has allowed her to work more with Newhouse, who got stronger as the match went on Tuesday. Newhouse had four kills in the second set and six in the third, and Newhouse’s block on match point ended the match.
Sherando also received three of Sabrina Armanca’s four blocks in the final set, which the Warriors outscored Handley 13-7 after the score was 12-10.
Handley was led by Emilie Pifer, who had five of her 11 kills in the second set and 12 digs. Tigney had six kills and Kate Rudolph had nine assists and three aces.
“Both teams were very scrappy, which was different for us from Thursday when we had a lot of dropped balls when we played them,” Judges coach Lindsay Cole said. “Tonight we were limiting that. We just couldn’t find holes in their defense. I think my girls gave it their all, we just came up a little short.”
The Judges don’t have any seniors, so Cole was pleased with the team’s progress this year.
“They’ve grown and developed good team chemistry,” Cole said. “We just need to be more aggressive on the offensive attack next year, and I think that just comes with confidence.”
