WINCHESTER — Outside of the pool, Sherando junior Peter Pham is ranked second in the state by the Virginia Math League for his performances in its monthly competitions.
At the rate he's subtracting time from his sophomore year personal-bests in the pool, he very well might be recognized as one of the best in the state by the Virginia High School League as well.
Pham paced the area in two of the eight individual events in the 2018-19 season and was one of just three boys from Winchester-Frederick County to qualify for the VHSL Class 4 state meet, but this year he's creating figurative waves because of how much faster he's working his way through the pool.
Pham owns the area's best time in seven of the eight individual events, with the 400/500 freestyle serving as the lone exception.
Six of his season-bests are an improvement on times he swam last year, and he's already achieved state-qualifying times in three of those events — the 100 breaststroke, the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. (Of those three events, Pham only qualified for the states in the butterfly last year.) His top time of 54.27 in the 100-yard butterfly this year would have had him in striking distance (0.42) of being fast enough to earn all-state honors in that event last year.
The only two events in which he hasn't improved (yet) are the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, the two events he competed in at last year's state meet.
"He is the classic, well-rounded swimmer, and he's very technical with his swimming," Sherando coach Joe Knight said. "By that I mean he's faster under the water than he is on the top of the water. When you see him start or you see him makes turns off the walls, he has the advantage because he's much faster than the majority of his competitors under the water, then when he finally breaks out, he generally is a body length or two body lengths on the rest of the field. He's really addressed all of the smaller technical things that top-class swimmers need to address to reach the level that he's reached this year.
"We're just extremely pleased with the year that he's having this year. All the hard work is starting to pay off for him."
The 5-foot-9 Pham is benefiting from getting stronger and more experienced, but the extra time he's put in the pool is the biggest reason for his improvement.
Pham was pleased to qualify for the state meet for the first time as an individual last year, but he didn't have a "just happy to be here" approach. It didn't sit well with him that he didn't qualify for evening finals out of the morning prelims last Feb. 15 at Swim RVA in Richmond.
Pham started by taking 23rd out of 30 swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.93 seconds after setting a season-best of 22.90 at the Region 4C meet the week before. Later in the meet, Pham swam the 100 freestyle in 50.84 to take 21st out of 24 swimmers. Pham again came up short of a season-best set the week before at the Region 4C meet (50.15).
"I was somewhat disappointed by my state performance," said Pham, who also swims for Valley Swim Team Phoenix in Strasburg. "I really wanted to be in the finals, so I felt I really had to put more yardage in."
After swimming one or two two-hour sessions per week with Phoenix last year, Pham upped his regimen to four or five a week in preparation for this high school season.
As evidenced by his success in math and previous success in swimming, Pham has never been a stranger to hard work. Pham started swimming competitively when he was 8, and having his older brother Mathew around helped tremendously with his development. Mathew, who graduated from Sherando from last year, and James Wood's Jackson Sitton were the other two Winchester-Frederick County state qualifiers last year.
"I was very fortunate to have my brother there [in the pool]," said Pham, who got his start with Winchester Swim Team and the Sherando Sharks before moving on to Phoenix about five years ago. "He was a great example to me as far as how to approach each meet and each practice, and other things in life as well like academics. He's a great role model."
For most of his swimming career, the breaststroke was Pham's main event, but in eighth grade he started to see success in all the strokes. Pham showed just how versatile he was right off the bat in high school, recording the area's fastest time in the 200-meter individual medley (2:21.04) in addition to being the second-fastest in the 100-meter breast (1:17.08). Pham also got to experience what it was like to compete in state meet finals as a result of participating in Sherando's 200 free relay and 200 medley relay teams that placed 13th and 14th, respectively.
As a sophomore, Pham qualified for the state meet in the 100 fly early in the season. But his exceptional performances in the region meet convinced him to do the 50 free and 100 free at the state meet. Knight said Pham was pleased that he was able to qualify by time, not just by place (Pham was fourth in the region in the 100 free and fifth in the 50 free).
"That 50[-yard] free time [of 22.90] is an exceptionally fast time," Knight said. "People who excel the most in that event are 6-2, 6-4, and they have an advantage because they have larger arm length and larger wingspan than Peter. For him to be able to compete with them is just a testament to his willpower and mechanics, because there's such a physical difference between the swimmers that he faces at a high level meet."
Because Pham is so mechanically sound, Knight said the team captain is automatically someone he turns to when he wants to have someone demonstrate proper technique to his younger swimmers.
"If we're having clinics during practice on a particular stroke, I can always count on him to demonstrate it right and explain it right to all the underclassmen on the team," Knight said. "He's just a valuable asset to the team."
Pham's attention to detail and determination are why he isn't surprised by his success because he knew he put the work in.
His improved times are: 200-yard freestyle (1:54.57, 4.34 seconds faster than last year); 500 free (5:18.95, 4.31-second improvement); 100 back (59.57, 2.39-second improvement); 100 breast (1:03.16, 4.23-second improvement); 100 fly (54.27, 0.88 improvement); 200 IM (2:03.22, 3.22-second improvement). At 23.09 in the 50 free, Pham is just 0.19 off his best time from last year and at 50.89 in the 100 free, he's only 0.74 off his top time from last year.
Pham didn't waste any time getting better. Two weeks into the season, the Holiday Hundreds Invitational took place at Colgan High School in Manassas with every Class 4 and Class 3 Northwestern District school except Handley. Pham achieved state-qualifying times in both his victorious 100 breaststroke win and in the 100 fly (54.36), in which he took second. Just one day earlier at Jim Barnett Park, Pham recorded his area-best 100 backstroke time.
"I was very happy with the time in the breaststroke, because for a few years, my breaststroke didn't improve much," Pham said. "It was very reassuring and satisfying to get that [state] cut."
Pham is having almost as much success in the pool as he's having with math. Pham said his Virginia Math League competitions consist of six problems each that need to be completed in 30 minutes. Pham plans in majoring in math and physics when he gets to college.
"It's so important in daily lives," said Pham when asked about his love of math. "I find things like the stock market and hedge funds interesting. I know I'd like to get a PhD in math and hopefully be affiliated with math research."
Pham is good with figures, but he hasn't figured out which events he's going to swim in the postseason yet.
The postseason will start on Feb. 1 with the Class 4 Northwestern District meet at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility, continue with the Region 4C meet at Claude Moore Park on Feb. 15 in Leesburg and conclude on Feb. 22 with the Class 4 meet at Swim RVA.
Pham certainly has options. As always, Knight is going to enjoy seeing him in action.
"He goes out and attacks what he's doing each and every time." Knight said. "He's a tireless competitor and always gives us everything that he's got."
