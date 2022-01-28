WINCHESTER — Ever since Taylor Smith learned to do the butterfly at around age 8 with her Sherando Sharks summer swimming team, Sherando High School coach Joe Knight has admired Smith’s technique and skill with that stroke.
As the team’s fastest butterfly swimmer this year, it made sense that Knight began the season using the junior for the butterfly portion of the 200 medley relay.
But prior to the Holiday Hundreds Invitational — a 10-team meet that featured every Class 4 Northwestern District school except Fauquier — on Dec. 22 at Colgan High School, the members of the team suggested to Knight that the team might be even stronger if they moved Smith from the fly to the breaststroke for the 200-yard medley relay.
When the race was over, Sherando had won by almost eight seconds, and the Warriors had shattered the school record set at the 2020 Class 4 state meet by 1.39 seconds with a time of 1:50.64.
The fastest 50-yard breaststroke among the nine people entered was turned in by Smith in 30.12 seconds. For comparison’s sake, James Wood senior Paige Simko — who is headed to NCAA Division I Loyola University in Maryland mainly due to her excellence in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes — recorded a time of 31.06 seconds in the event and was the only other breaststroker under 33 seconds.
A big reason why Smith is so valued is because her versatility and talent create endless possibilities. She’s the area’s fastest swimmer in the 100 freestyle (1:00.06 in meters), 200 free (2:12.08), 100 fly (1:05.15) and 200 individual medley (2:26.98) and second only to Simko in the 100 breast (1:14.83), and she has state-qualifying times in each of those events. Smith has also contributed to fastest area time in each of the three relays.
She’s a big reason why Knight had a lot of options to think about while figuring out who should swim in what events so Sherando can maximize its scoring potential at Saturday’s Class 4 Northwestern District meet at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility, which starts at 6 p.m.
The Warriors are essentially looking to repeat as girls’ district champions, as they won in 2020 but could not compete in 2021 with Frederick County opting out of the Virginia High School League winter season.
“She’s a valuable asset,” said Knight in a phone interview on Tuesday, two days before he put his left arm around Smith’s back to show his appreciation during the middle of her own interview at Jim Barnett Park’s War Memorial Building indoor pool. “Any coach would love to have her on a team. She brings that speed and that ability in all the strokes.”
Smith said she began swimming with the Sharks when she was 7. Her family doesn’t have much of a swimming background, but Smith took to the skills of the sport immediately, and quickly came to enjoy the camaraderie as well.
“I love competing,” Smith said. “I love to race. I love to be in the water. The biggest thing is I love being with my teammates. I love them all. They’re such fun people to be with. And meets are the best. They’re super fun.”
Knight’s been fortunate enough to always be a coach for at least part of the year through Smith’s yearly involvement with the Sherando Sharks in the summer, and one of the first things that stood out to him was how easily the butterfly came to her.
“I picked up how to swim it from watching my older teammates,” Smith said. “I thought it was kind of cool. I’ve always loved that stroke. I love the rhythm of it.”
Smith became a year-round swimmer at age 10 with the Winchester Swim Team, then moved on to Valley Swim Team Phoenix in Strasburg when she was 12. Smith qualified for her first state age group championships at age 12 in the 200 fly, and qualified for the National Club Swimming Association meet for the first time as a 14-year-old freshman at Sherando.
After experiencing most of her early success in the fly, Smith developed into a successful all-around swimmer at 14.
As a freshman for the Warriors, Smith ranked third in the area in the 100 breast and 100 fly, won the 500 yard free at the district meet, and placed 18th in both the 100 fly and 200 IM at the state meet. She also earned All-State honors by swimming on both the 400 free relay team that placed fifth and the 200 medley relay team that took sixth, both with school-record times during the competition.
“States was probably one of my best meets my freshman year,” Smith said. “We were super excited to race the relays. We would cheer for each other behind the blocks, pep each other up, give each other fist bumps. It was super fun.”
Smith was also excited about competing in her first NCSA meet in March of 2020, but that was canceled because of the pandemic.
Phoenix was shut down for three months a result. But virtual workouts with Phoenix and the help of twice-weekly workouts at Pro Motion in Winchester helped keep Smith in good shape once she did get back in the pool. Eventually, Smith was able to get a national-qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke.
Of the four events that Smith competed in at the NCSA meet in Orlando, Fla., last March, the 100 breast wound up being the one where she placed highest, taking 85th in 1:08.12.
“It was certainly nerve-wracking to go into,” said Smith, who was accompanied by 2021 Sherando graduates Emma De Jong and Trevor Cram, both of whom are now swimming in college. “It was really good to race against top-tier girls in the nation, and see them swim.”
Smith said the breaststroke used to be her least favorite event, but now the 100 breast is listed as her primary event on her NCSA recruiting profile page. Her best-ever performance in yards is 1:06.26 achieved last March at the Virginia Swimming Short Course Senior Championships, an improvement of four seconds from her freshman year. She nearly reached that time again in December at the Ice Breaker Invitational at the WARF with a 1:06.9.
“I think it’s cool how you pop out of the water, then go back in,” Smith said. “The kick is different, and the pull is different.”
Also at the Ice Breaker meet, Smith recorded her best-ever time of 58.60 in the 100 fly, a four-second improvement from her freshman year. Though nothing has been decided yet, Smith said she’s leaning toward swimming the 100 fly and 100 breast at the Class 4 state meet, which will take place on Feb. 18 at Swim RVA in Richmond.
No matter what she does in her three postseason meets (the Region 4C meet is on Feb. 12 at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling), Smith — who scored the most points for the Sharks over the summer — is going to make a big difference.
At the Holiday Hundreds meet, Smith won the 100 fly in 58.69 and also helped the Warriors set a school record in the 200 free relay in 1:40.44. Sherando won the meet by a whopping 112 points over Brenstville.
In her most recent meet on Saturday, Smith won the high point award at the seven-team Black & Blue Invitational at Jim Barnett Park and was the only local girl to win both of her individual events (James Wood and Handley were among the participants). Smith captured the 200 IM in 4.31 seconds over Simko and the 100 fly by 1.29 seconds over Turner Ashby’s Alexia Wright. She also helped the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams to victories as the Warriors again won comfortably, beating James Wood by 76 points.
Knight said Smith can be quiet, but she’s improved in her ability to communicate with him over the years, which has helped him lay out the best course of action for herself and the team. Knight said her enthusiasm for relays and ability to work well with her teammates has helped succeed with their placements and dropping time.
“I think with her overall mental approach to swimming, her training, and her practices, that she’s ready for big things in all three postseason championships,” Knight said.
Like De Jong (George Mason) and Simko, Knight said he can see Smith swimming at the Division I level because of her work ethic. Smith said she’s looking to swim in college, but isn’t ready to name her possible options just yet.
Right now, she’s just focused on helping her team have as much success as possible.
“Our girls’ team is doing great,” Smith said. “I definitely think we can bring a lot of girls to states and do pretty good at states.”
