Sherando coach Bill Hall always points out that a football team sees its most improvement from Week 1 to Week 2.
Given that the Warriors didn’t have any preseason games this year, there was plenty to evaluate from a strong but spotty 31-17 victory over Millbrook last week.
The Warriors (1-0) hope some of those things look a little better as they travel to Culpeper County to take on a Blue Devils team with significantly more game experience for a 7 p.m. game tonight.
The Blue Devils have been competing in the VHSL football season from the beginning, so they have already played six games and are 2-4. For Culpeper, tonight is a VHSL “Plus One” contest, which was created to give teams that didn’t make the regional playoffs a chance to play an extra game.
Frederick County elected not to start playing games until April 1 due to COVID-19 concerns, which is why Sherando only has one game under its belt. The Warriors rallied from a 14-7 deficit in the second quarter and scored 24 of the game’s last 27 points against Millbrook.
Sherando junior running backs Cameron Sullivan (27 carries, 139 yards) and Aydan Willis (18 carries, 116 yards, one touchdown) and sophomore Gavyn Blye (four carries, 66 yards, two TDs) were part of 309-yard, 54-attempt rushing effort for the Warriors. Junior quarterback Dylan Rodeffer attempted only 11 passes on a cold and windy night.
“I thought there was a lot of really good stuff with our front,” Hall said. “We had two backs over 100 yards, so I thought that was good. Those guys in the front all saw where there was room for improvement there, so that’s a good thing. Weather dictated a lot in terms of how we approached the game with our passing game. We didn’t do most of the concepts we had going into that game.
“This week, it’s been more about fundamentals and detail work in terms of how we play the game, the intensity we play the game with, the execution we play the game with.”
Hall would like to try and do more with the passing game this week, but the Warriors will make play calls based on what works best against Culpeper’s defense. In last year’s 52-12 win over the Blue Devils in Stephens City, nearly 75 percent of the Warriors’ yards came on the ground.
The Blue Devils have been a lot stingier on defense this year, giving up 20.3 points per game after surrendering 41.4 in 2019. Culpeper has allowed only 13 points in its two-game winning streak that includes victories over Fauquier (13-10 in overtime) and Rock Ridge (43-3 last week). Hall said the Knights mostly run a 4-3 defense.
“They like to bring some blitzes and some boundary pressures,” Hall said. “I think we’re going to see more pressures this week than we did last week. We just have to be aware and make sure we’re clear on where our [hot reads] are, things like that. Communication up front in terms of blitzes and stunts that we’ll be seeing will be key.”
The Blue Devils, which mostly run a spread offense and will run some two-back sets, hadn’t scored more than 17 points until last week.
Running back Riley Harrison (5-foot-9, 220 pounds) had a particularly big performance, recording 189 yards and four TDs against Rock Ridge.
“He played last year versus us,” Hall said. “He’s a big, physical back and he likes to run downhill hard. It’s important we try to eliminate as much as possible straight-line runs and make him go side to side. The key to their offense is their downhill run game.”
Culpeper is playing a freshman at quarterback in Bennett Sutherland. The 6-foot, 170-pound player threw for 50 yards on 7-of-15 passing against Handley earlier this season.
“You can see the potential that’s there,” Hall said. “The more we’ve seen, he’s progressed during the course of the year. It will be important that we play honest football and do a good job executing the game plan.”
