WINCHESTER — No one will clinch any championships , but tonight's Sherando-Millbrook football winner will certainly put itself in some pretty good position to take home some hardware down the road.
For just the second time since Millbrook opened in 2003, the Pioneers and Warriors are both not ending the season with each other. The annual matchup has usually ended with one of them clutching their arms around a trophy or plaque because of those season-ending battles.
The two squads have combined to win the last nine Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple trophies awarded by The Winchester Star to the team that fares best in Winchester-Frederick County games (Sherando has seven of those titles) and one squad or the other has earned at least a share of all but one Northwestern District title since 2010 (the Warriors have six of those titles).
But now that the game has moved to midseason, neither team is attaching much emotional significance to the 7 p.m. contest in Winchester between Sherando (2-1, 1-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) and Millbrook (3-1, 1-0). Both teams still have a lot of work to do to reach their goals.
"You try not to make it more than it is," said Sherando coach Bill Hall, who is 14-3 all-time against Millbrook. "It's a district game, it's an Apple Cup game. We're not looking at any of those things. We're just focused on the game at hand, and really more importantly just the play at hand. We're just trying to win each play. If you're focused on those things, the rest of it will just take care of itself."
At Wednesday's practice, Sherando quarterback Chacai Campbell was still on crutches, so the Warriors will likely try to rebound from their 37-0 loss to Martinsburg (W.Va.) in their last game on Sept. 13 with sophomore quarterback Dylan Rodeffer taking the snaps once again. In his first career start, Rodeffer completed 14 of 29 passes for 120 yards and two interceptions.
Rodeffer didn't make bad decisions on either of those interceptions — the first was a deep shot downfield in the final minute of the first half and his receiver was tripped on the second. Whoever plays quarterback for the Warriors will be tasked with facing a Millbrook defense that has done a pretty good job in taking the ball away.
Millbrook has at least two takeaways in every game and has 11 for the season to give the Pioneers a plus-six turnover ratio. Millbrook had three takeaways that produced 21 points as the Pioneers jumped to a 34-0 lead in last week's 55-27 win over Kettle Run. T.J. Spain recovered a fumble in the end zone for six of those points.
"It's kind of hard [for a team] to come back from three turnovers that quickly," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. "We've been fortunate with getting them, and hopefully if we keep working hard in practice we'll keep getting them in the games."
As Haymore noted after the Kettle Run game, the main thing is that the Pioneers took advantage of their takeaways last week.
"I think in the past, we were just happy to get the ball back," said Millbrook senior Gavin Evosirch, who scored six touchdowns last week. "This year, when we do get a turnover, we know we can change the game and make them mean something."
For Sherando, it was big just to not play last week. Seven Warriors didn't dress to play against Martinsburg, and another left the game for good in the first half with an injury.
Hall said the team used the past two weeks well.
"We're inexperienced, so that inexperience shows up in different ways," Hall said. "Just trying to make plays until we can't get it wrong. You're trying to just practice until it's automatic and execution is at such a high level where you don't have to redo things. And I think I've tried to simplify things a little bit just so they weren't overloaded with too much stuff in their heads."
Sherando hopes that leads to a successful night for its offense after picking up only 167 yards against Martinsburg.
The Warriors are averaging 30 points and 353.3 yards per game. Sherando does only have four turnovers and has a plus-two ratio. Darius Lane leads the Warriors with 60 carries for 336 yards (5.6 average) and three TDs, and he's added nine catches for 151 yards and two TDs receiving. Jabril Hayes leads Sherando in receiving with 11 catches for 154 yards and three TDs.
"I think line of scrimmage is always important," Hall said. "Our offense, being able to run the ball when we want to and being able to throw the ball when we want to [is also key]."
Hall said his team couldn't do that much against Martinsburg, but he noted that Sherando got at least four yards on more than 60 percent of its plays in its first two games, so the team has it in them to dictate offensive situations.
"It's important for us being on schedule, being productive and not having penalties kill ourselves," Hall said.
For Millbrook, linebacker Aidan Long and safety Aidan Haines each have 35 tackles. Defensive end Tyler Duckstein has 24 tackles and fellow end Michael Villa has 23 tackles and two sacks. Millbrook is allowing 349.5 yards and 26.5 points per game.
Offensively, the Pioneers are led by quarterback Kaden Buza (57 of 97 for 995 yards, 12 TDs, 3 interceptions), Evosirch (66 carries, 545 yards, 8.3 average, 8 TDs) and wide receiver Jordan Jackson (14 catches, 382 yards, 4 TDs). Millbrook is averaging 402.8 yards and 41.5 points.
“We can’t have turnovers, and we have to play fast," said Haymore when asked about keys to success. "I think we have a chance when we play fast. We have to go out there and be a physical presence.”
Sherando will counter Millbrook's offense with a defense led by senior linebackers Payne Bauer (26 tackles, seven sacks) and McKinley Dean (22 tackles).
"[Millbrook's] got good athletes, so we've got to make sure we do a good job of tackling in space," Hall said. "Not give up the big play and make them earn what they're going to get. If we can put them in situations that are predictable, that allows us to mix up what we're going to do both coverage-wise and blitz-wise."
"I think the defensive line has to be aggressive 100 percent of the time, working and showing pressure," Sherando two-way lineman Keith Gouveia said. "If we do that, I think out secondary can get the job done."
