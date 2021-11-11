Sherando had one of its best offensive games of the season in falling 57-35 to Kettle Run last week.
The Warriors (5-5) will probably need to be at their best in every facet of the game if they hope to pull off an upset of Dulles District champion Broad Run (9-1) at 7 p.m. tonight in Ashburn in the Region 4C football quarterfinals.
Outside of a 64-7 loss to defending Class 5 state champion and undefeated Stone Bridge, Broad Run has pretty much run roughshod over its opposition this year.
In the Spartans’ eight contested wins (they have a forfeit win over Rock Ridge), Broad Run has averaged 38.5 points per game and hasn’t scored fewer than 27 points. The Spartans have probably been even more impressive on defense — they have four shutouts and have allowed only 33 points in those eight wins. Broad Run gave up 17 points last week, but it shut out Tuscarora in the second half while putting up 20 of its own in the fourth quarter of a 27-17 win.
With Wake Forest commit Brett Griffis at quarterback (the younger brother of Demon Deacon backup quarterback Mitch Griffis) and a state wrestling heavyweight champion in 6-foot-5, 285-pound Alex Birchmeier (the junior Penn State commit is ranked tops nationally for interior offensive linemen in the Class of 2023), the Spartans are indeed a heavyweight.
As for Sherando, this is its 14th playoff appearance in the last 16 years it has been eligible for the postseason. Warriors first-year head coach Jake Smith said his team is looking forward to the challenge.
“I really like this team,” Smith said. “They’ve come a long way since the first day of camp in comparison to right now. They’re playing really good football at the end of the year when you want to be playing your best football. We got into the playoffs, which I think is huge for a program standpoint. The seniors get another opportunity to play an extra game, and our younger guys get the opportunity to experience a playoff environment.
“Everybody has the same record in the playoffs. It’s win or go home. Anything can happen on Friday night. Hopefully, we can do enough to come out on the right side.”
Sherando could use another big game from senior quarterback Dylan Rodeffer. In his first full game of action since the Warriors beat Musselman 49-43 on Sept. 17, Rodeffer (78 of 151, 1,164 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions for the season) completed 22 of 34 passes for 339 yards, one TD and one interception) against Kettle Run, which came in averaging 18.2 points per game.
Cam Sullivan (19 carries for 128 yards, three TDs, 63-yard reception against Kettle Run; 191 carries for 1,002 yards and nine TDs for the season); AJ Santiago (four catches, 87 yards, TD vs. Kettle Run; 38 catches, 582 yards, six TDs) and Gavyn Blye (12 catches, 161 yards vs. Kettle Run; 647 yards and five TDs) are also coming off impressive performances.
The Warriors recorded 449 yards against the Cougars.
“Everybody was kind of taking their responsibility and running with it,” Smith said. “We had a good ground attack with Cam, and Dylan was distributing the ball well. [Receivers] Gavin and AJ and [Jacob] Manuel all had a good game in that regard as well. The O-line played really well.”
Smith said Broad Run will change often between 30 and 40 fronts, will play man and zone behind that, and mixes up how much pressure it will bring. Defensive back/linebacker and Dulles District Defensive Player of the Year Alex Biddle has 50 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three interceptions.
“We’ve got to continue to able to run the ball,” Smith said. “Whenever we have success running the ball, it helps our passing game out. Just being balanced on that side and being unpredictable. Being able to throw on early downs, being able to run on late downs, those sorts of things will be beneficial for us.
“We have to be able to handle their front, and we have to do a good job in the passing game of taking what they’re giving us and not trying to get too greedy.”
Smith credits Broad Run’s offense for being patient and taking what the defense gives them.
“If they have off coverage, they’re going to throw the bubble, if they have a light box, they’re going to run the ball, if they have a loaded box, they’re going to throw the ball,” Smith said. “[Griffis] checks the plays and gets them into what they need to get into.”
Griffis has completed 146 of 210 passes for 2,114 yards and 25 touchdowns, and he’s also the team’s second-leading rusher with 655 yards and 10 TDs on 77 carries. He averages 8.5 yards per attempt.
The Spartans have plenty of other weapons in running back Aslin Shipe (123 carries, 754 yards, six TDs) and receivers Arnav Thornhill (48 catches, 857 yards, nine TDs) and Isaiah Lemmond (50 catches, 724 yards, 12 TDs).
“We’ve got to stop the run game, and in the passing game, we’ve got to do a good job of taking [Griffis’] first and second read away,” Smith said. “Then when he tries to scramble, we have to have a guy accounting for him and someone to pull him up so he can’t just take off for 15 or 20 yards.”
Sherando’s defense is led by linebackers Aydan Willis (133 tackles) and Joshua Metz (66 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and lineman Trey Kremer (54 tackles, 6.5 sacks).
