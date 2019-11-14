Sherando senior linebacker and fullback Payne Bauer said the Warriors overlooked Kettle Run last week, but there’s no danger of underestimating this week’s opponent.
Sherando (7-3) travels to Leesburg for a Region 4C quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. tonight against Tuscarora (9-1), the No. 2 seed out of the Dulles District.
The Huskies have won nine straight games since losing to undefeated Broad Run in their season opener. Tuscarora is outscoring opponents by an average of 34.4-9.2 per game and outgaining them by an average of 418.5-174.3 yards per game. Its victims include last year’s Class 4 state champion, Woodgrove.
Sherando coach Bill Hall said the Warriors are definitely looking forward to the challenge.
“The reason why they put in the time all year long is so they can one, make it to the playoffs, and two, be successful in the playoffs,” Hall said. “That’s the reason why you schedule teams like [three-time defending West Virginia Class AAA state champion] Martinsburg.
“When [the players] see Tuscarora, it won’t be like they haven’t seen a really good team before. They’ve been in games like that with athletes and size like that. It gives them a chance to be successful because they know they can play with people like that.”
The Warriors weren’t anywhere close to full strength when they lost to the Bulldogs 37-0 on Sept. 13, but Sherando looks like a team to be reckoned with now, particularly on defense. The Warriors gave up 137 yards on their first seven plays but just 99 on the last 50 to Kettle Run in a 21-7 win. For the season, Sherando is giving up 18.9 points per game and 287.3 yards (175.6) through the air.
The Warriors will take on a Tuscarora offense that averages 223.4 rushing yards per game. Bauer said the Huskies run their offense mostly out of the spread.
Dual-threat quarterback Ethan Gick leads the way, as he’s completed 121 of 171 passes (71 percent) for 1,831 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. The first team All-Dulles District all-purpose selection has also run 145 times for 984 yards (6.8 average) and 11 TDs. Tuscarora coach Brandon Wheelbarger said Gick has a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I Valparaiso and also has heavy interest from the Ivy League.
“He’s pretty good in space when he’s running the ball,” said Bauer, who leads Sherando with 89 tackles (41 for loss) and 12 sacks. “They want to run the ball. If we can get them in predictable situations and make them throw the ball, we’ll have a chance for success.”
Gick also has a talented running back in 6-foot, 208-pound sophomore Bryce Duke to hand the ball to. Duke has carried the ball 159 times for 1,164 yards (7.3 average) and 13 TDs. The first team All-Dulles selection has interest from Power 5 colleges and also has 21 catches for 192 yards and a TD.
“[Duke] is a hard runner and he has good speed in space,” Hall said.
Gick’s top targets are 6-0, 165-pound wide receiver Jevonn Gilyard, who has 41 catches for 973 yards and 14 TDs. Slot receiver Ryan Upp has 51 catches for 594 yards and five TDs. Both are All-Dulles first teamers.
Tuscarora has two offensive linemen who have several scholarship offers in Gick’s twin brother Noah (6-3, 260, William & Mary is among the interested schools) and 6-4, 300-pound Gabe El-Fiky (New Hampshire has offered). Both are All-Dulles first teamers.
While the Huskies aren’t as big as Kettle Run up front, Bauer thinks the game against the Cougars will be good preparation in terms of how hard you need to work against bigger players. Sherando’s defense is also led by linebacker McKinley Dean (80 tackles), safety Jabril Hayes (56 tackles, five interceptions) and linebacker Keli Lawson, who has 11 tackles (nine for loss) and three sacks since returning from injury three games ago.
“I think they’re a lot like Kettle Run,” Bauer said. “They have a lot of size to them, but it’s a matter of the fight in the dog. We might not have guys as big as them, but we’re going to play with more heart.”
Hall said Tuscarora’s defense plays a base 4-2-5 formation but will switch to a 3-4 in long-yardage situations. The team is allowing 70 rushing yards and 104.3 passing yards per game.
The Huskies are led by 6-foot-3, 255-pound Matei Fitz, the Dulles District Defensive Player of the Year. Fitz owns school records for sacks and tackles for loss for both a season and for a career, and this fall he has 68 tackles (19 for loss), eight sacks, four pass breakups, and four forced fumbles. Tuscarora also features linebacker Will Hatfield (61 tackles, six sacks), another Dulles first teamer.
Sherando’s offense features running back Darius Lane (235 carries, 1,679 yards, 6.7 average, 25 TDs, 22 catches for 272 yards and two TDs), quarterback Chacai Campbell (31 of 56, 474 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 50 carries, 354 yards, two TDs) and Hayes (53 catches, 651 yards, 9 TDs). The Warriors average 34.1 points and 356.9 yards per game.
“It’s just about executing and seeing what you’ve got based on what they’re doing, odd or even front,” Hall said. “The team that executes the best is going to have the best chance to win.”
Sherando will be able to execute better if it can limit penalties. The Warriors have committed at least 60 yards of penalties in all but one game this year.
“We just have to be fundamental,” Hall said. “It’s about us being locked in on what we’re doing and being fundamental with how we do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.