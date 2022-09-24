WINCHESTER — During football practice on Thursday, Sherando defensive lineman Hunter Ratchford disrupted the Warriors’ offense on a screen pass.
“I told him, ‘If you are going to play that screen, you better make a play,’” Warriors coach Jake Smith said. “He did tonight.”
Ratchford returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown as part of a big first half as Sherando pulled away to score a 46-14 romp against Millbrook on the Pioneers’ Homecoming night.
Gavyn Blye rushed for a score and caught two TD passes from Micah Carlson, who had a perfect 13-for-13 night passing and rushed for a TD as the Warriors racked up more than 500 yards of total offense. Jason Foster added 161 yards and two TDs rushing as Sherando (3-2 overall, 2-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) snapped a two-game skid.
“It was a great win,” said Ratchford, who was in on numerous tackles throughout the evening. “Coming off of two losses, that was really rough. We had our chances and we took them.”
Detric Brown rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers (1-4, 0-1), who were hurt by three turnovers and a Sherando offense that scored on its first six possessions.
The Warriors racked up 302 yards on the ground and Blye had a 55-yard TD reception that was basically a run play with a two-foot pass forward on a jet sweep.
“We always say, ‘It starts up front,’” Blye said. “They did their thing which allowed us to do our thing in the backfield.”
The Millbrook backfield actually got the contest started with a bang. On the second play from scrimmage, Brown swept right, cut back to the middle and was gone on a 59-yard TD run. Xavier Floyd’s extra point gave the Pioneers a 7-0 lead after just 43 seconds.
The lead was short-lived. The Warriors need just four plays to go 52 yards after the kickoff. Foster covered the final 25, cutting left and racing up the sidelines. Noah Smith’s kick tied the score at 7-7 just 1:53 into the game.
The Warriors took the lead for good following the first Millbrook turnover as Jacob Manuel made his area-best fourth interception at the Sherando 38. After Foster gained seven yards, Blye took the short pitch and raced around the right side for a 55-yard scored to make it 13-7.
“The guys on the line did their job,” Blye said on the play. “We practiced it all week because we knew that was a weak spot in their defense.”
On their next possession, the Warriors went 84 yards in nine plays with Blye taking a conventional handoff up the middle from 12 yards out to make it 19-7.
Carlson’s 36-yard strike to AJ Santiago highlighted a seven-play, 80-yard march to open the second quarter. Carlson capped it by scrambling left for a 16-yard TD to make it 26-7.
Following that TD, Ratchford got to have the moment for which every defensive lineman dreams. On third-and-10 from the Pioneers 42, Brown was hit as he was throwing by Kaleb Nowlin and the ball fluttered to Ratchford. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound freshman rumbled 40 yards to the end zone to make it 33-7 with 7:57 left in the half.
“He hit him and I saw the ball and I said, ‘Now is my chance,’” Ratchford said of the play. “All credit to Kaleb, man. He’s my brother. It was crazy. I was determined. I’m not the fastest guy, but I tried to get myself down there.”
“The crowd went crazy. All of us went crazy,” Blye said of Ratchford’s TD. “It was good to see something like that. It’s always good to see a big man score.”
Millbrook did fight back. The Pioneers chewed up more than six minutes on a 13-play, 55-yard drive. After a 12-yard run from Ryan Hecker, Brown spun his way up the middle for an 11-yard run to make it 33-14 with 1:32 left for halftime.
But, Sherando would take the momentum into the break. Carlson needed just two plays to take the Warriors 57 yards. On second-and-2, he stepped up in the pocket and found Blye streaking down the middle of the field for a 49-yard TD pass that made it 39-14 at the half.
“I just ran my route,” Blye said. “I caught him outside and slipped inside. … When [Carlson] gets the time and we do what we’re supposed to do up front, he can deliver the balls.”
Carlson threw for 202 yards and ran for 42 on just three carries.
“I think he learned a lot from last week,” Smith said of Carlson, who was 10 of 19 in a 30-26 loss against Musselman (W.Va.). “He played extremely well tonight. He was patient. He stepped up in the pocket and he took off when he needed to. … He’s continuing to improve each week.”
Sherando opened the second half by driving 53 yards. Foster covered the final 10, reaching the ball over the goal line just before it was slapped loose.
After finally getting a stop on Sherando’s next possession, Millbrook kept the ball for a big chunk of the second half. The Pioneers drove from their own 5, but on the 18th play of the long march, they lost a fumble at the goal line.
“In the second half, we moved the ball pretty well,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. “We just made some critical mistakes in the first half.”
“They’re a good football team,” he added about the Warriors. “They run the ball very well. You’ve got to stop the run.”
Millbrook rushed for 280 yards, led by Brown and 110 yards on 22 carries from Tyson Mallory. Brown also threw for 113 yards of 7-of-17 passing.
For the most part, Smith was pleased with how his defense handled the Pioneers’ single wing. “In the first half, I thought we played very well, especially seeing that single wing,” he said. It’s very different and unique. We haven’t seen it this year at all. It’s hard to practice it. I was proud of the way we played in in the first half. In the second half we got sloppy.”
Smith said he was especially pleased to win the game for senior defensive back Ben Simon, who suffered a freak season-ending injury during practice this week. The Warriors had his jersey on the spear they carry in prior to games.
Sherando travels to Riverside next Friday.
Millbrook gets a day less to heal and prepare before traveling to Fauquier. “We’re going to have to get better very quickly because it’s a Thursday night game and not a Friday night game,” Haymore said.
