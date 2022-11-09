The Sherando football team got a taste of a playoff-like atmosphere last week as the Warriors met Kettle Run for the Class 4 Northwestern District title in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Sherando didn’t fare well in that clash as the unbeaten Cougars rolled 47-20.
Now a week later, coach Jake Smith hopes his squad learned from the experience as the second-seeded Warriors (6-4) host Dulles District No. 3 Loudoun Valley (6-4) in the Region 4C quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I think that moment kind of was a little big for them,” Smith said of the district title showdown with Kettle Run (10-0). “So having that experience already this season I think will aid our performance this Thursday.”
When Smith looks back on last Friday’s clash in Nokesville, he said that his squad never got on track. The Cougars took the lead early and had the Warriors chasing points all night long.
“Last week, we didn’t do a good job of playing Sherando football,” Smith said. “What I mean by that is that we caused ourselves a lot of problems and issues from a mental aspect — missing assignments and alignments and details of that nature.
“In these bigger game scenarios, I think we have to take a deep breath, settle back in and get back to the things that we do and the things we do well. I think if we go out and execute and win that turnover battle, we will give ourselves a good opportunity on Thursday.”
The Warriors will see some familiar faces from the summer on the opposite side of the field, especially one in particular.
Ashu Bertaut-Strange does just about everything for the Vikings. As a quarterback, he’s rushed for 1,001 yards and scored 13 touchdowns rushing, while also throwing for 1,052 yards and 8 scores. He’s had two interceptions as a defensive back and also returned a kickoff and a punt for TDs this season.
“He’s pretty fast, man,” Smith said of Bertaut-Strange, who is listed on his HUDL profile as running a time of 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash. “He’s a good athlete. We saw him this summer a couple of times in seven-on-sevens. He played receiver, quarterback and defensive back. You definitely figure out who he is very quickly.”
Smith said Bertaut-Strange is a lot like the Warriors’ elusive receiver AJ Santiago, but a little bigger. He also is comparable to a former local opponent who has rushed for 595 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns for William & Mary (8-1) this season.
“I think a fair comparison — we were talking as a staff the other day — is the [Malachi] Imoh kid from Handley a couple of years ago when he was playing quarterback,” Smith said. “They put the ball in his hands and at times let him ad-lib some things. Being able to use your legs and extend the play can allow a guy to get open or really stretch the defense. When you have that kind of speed and any kind of space and angles, it makes it really difficult to get that guy to the ground.”
And Sherando’s defense, led by Josh Metz (98 tackles, 6 sacks), Kaleb Nowlin (73 tackles, 10 sacks) and James Walters (80 tackles), must be careful of the leaping ability of Bertaut-Strange, who has a penchant of jumping completely over tacklers who are trying to hit him low.
“It seems like every five plays he’s jumping over the top of somebody,” Smith said. “You definitely have to change the target point when approaching him.”
Smith says the Vikings’ defense, led by defensive end Brendan Hartley (102 tackles), is solid. “They’re sound in what they do,” he said. “They don’t make a whole lot of mistakes. They adjust well. Their defensive line is probably the strength of that unit. Those three kids up front are pretty solid and the linebackers behind them are pretty good players, too.”
The Warriors will be looking to get their running game back on track. Averaging more than 200 yards per game for the season, the Warriors were held to 33 yards on 25 attempts by Kettle Run.
Smith is looking for Jason Foster (1,063 yards, 16 TDs) and Gavyn Blye (519 yards, 12 TDs) to have some holes to run through, which should open up quarterback Micah Carlson to target Santiago and Blye, who have combined for 81 catches for 1,625 yards and 17 TDs receiving.
“You’ve got to be able to run the ball in the postseason,” Smith said. “It sustains success. We had some issues running the ball last Friday and when you get behind in the game you have to throw the ball around maybe a little bit more than you want to. Being able to stay on schedule will be big — not putting ourselves in first- or second-and-15 and giving ourselves a chance to establish the run game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.