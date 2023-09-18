Sherando High School will induct eight athletes and two coaches into its Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend.
The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Friday’s 7 p.m. football game with Liberty at Arrowhead Stadium. The induction ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday following a social hour that begins at 4 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public and no tickets are required.
Brian Barlow (2008)
A tight end and defensive end in football, Barlow was a two-time First Team All-District selection on offense, a one-time All-Region selection on offense and defense, and a one-time All-State selection on offense.
Joey Christine (2008)
A football lineman, Christine was a two-time First Team All-District, All-Region and All-State selection on both offense and defense.
Erika Dirnagl (2006)
Dirnagl was a volleyball and soccer standout. In volleyball, Dirnagl was a two-time First Team All-District, one-time Second Team All-District, one-time First Team All-Region and one-time First Team All-State selection. In soccer, Dirnagl was selected First Team All-District once.
Erik Fullmer (2003)
Fullmer was a standout in cross country, track & field and wrestling. Fullmer was a four-time All-District and All-Region performer and placed once at the state meet in cross country. In track & field, he was a four-time All-District and one-time All-Region performer. In wrestling, Fullmer was a one-time Region II champion and had a sixth-place in the Group AA state tournament.
Grayson Hamman, Jr. (1999)
As a defensive tackle in football, Hamman was a two-year First Team All-Northwestern District and All-Region II selection. He was All-State in 1998 and Honorable Mention All-State in 1997.
Sean E. Merryman (2000)
A wrestler, Merryman was a two-time district champion and one-time district runner-up. He was regional champion three times and placed twice at the state tournament.
Lindsay “Joe” Oher, Jr. (2006)
In football, Oher was a First Team All-District, All-Region and All-State running back in 2005. Oher is Sherando’s all-time leader for rushing yards for a game, a season and a career and second all-time in scoring for a season and career.
Ryan Witt (2007)
Witt was a standout in cross country and track & field, winning multiple district and region titles in both sports. In cross country, he ranks sixth in school history for wins in a career and fourth in school history for most wins in a season. In track, he ranks third in school history in the 800 and 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200.
Rob Wright
Under Wright, Sherando’s golf team won six district championships and five district tournaments. He coached 17 All-District golfers, four All-Region golfers, three All-State golfers and a state champion in Brett Loy from 2001-17.
Tim Ritter
Ritter was the cross country coach from 2002-2010. He led the girls to a record of 66-32 and one district title and the boys to a record of 78-15 and three district championships. Ritter is also being honored as a contributor.
