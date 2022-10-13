The Sherando High School Hall of Fame will induct six athletes and one coach on Saturday.
The Class of 2022 will be introduced at halftime of Friday’s 7 p.m. football game against Handley at Arrowhead Stadium. The induction ceremonies will be held in the high school auditorium at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Cara Carpenter Lawhorne (1998)Carpenter Lawhorne was a standout in both softball (four-time First Team All-Northwestern District) and volleyball (First Team All-District in 1998). In volleyball, Carpenter Lawthorne ranks first in school history for most digs, serves and service points in the pre-rally scoring era. In softball, she’s No. 1 all-time in RBIs, and triples for a season and career.
Tommy Catlett (1995)A baseball outfielder, Catlett was a two-time First Team All-District selection, and as a senior he was First Team All-Region and Honorable Mention All-State. Catlett had a .425 career batting average and five home runs and 33 RBIs in his two-year career at Sherando.
Jenny Cleland Anderson (2004)A soccer player, Cleland Anderson was a three-time All-District selection, two-time All-Region pick and a 2004 Second Team All-State honoree. She was also The Winchester Star Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year in 2004, when she scored a school-record 31 goals. Cleland Anderson ranks third in school history with 47 career goals and was a two-time captain.
John Edwards (1998)Edwards was known as one of the most disruptive forces on the defensive line in Sherando football history, constantly drawing double teams from opposing offensive units. Edwards was a two-time All-District selection. As a senior tackle, he was First Team All-Northwestern District and All-Region II and Second Team All-State.
Matthew England (1999)England was a two-time district and regional wrestling champion and placed in the Top 6 in three state tournaments. His best finish came in 1999, when he placed third. England went 86-23 in his career.
Caty Ritenour Hackett (2000)Ritenour Hackett still holds the school track & field high jump record of 5 feet, 6 inches that she set in 2000. That year she was second in the district, region and state in the high jump. In 1999, she placed second in the district and third in the region and state in the high jump.
Garland WilliamsIn 25 seasons as head boys’ basketball coach, Williams has won 326 games and captured district regular season or tournament championships in 2002, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2022. Williams was named The Winchester Star Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year four times, including the 2021-22 season. Williams was also an assistant football coach for the 1995 and 1996 regional championship and state runner-up teams.
