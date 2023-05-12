STEPHENS CITY — The situation looked pretty bleak for Sherando High School girls’ tennis player Morgan Sutphin on Thursday afternoon.
Facing Handley’s Grace Meehan, a player she had never beaten, Sutphin found herself facing three consecutive match points while trailing 5-4 in the second set.
The Warriors senior, who dropped the opening set 6-0, was down but not out. She’d fight her way out of that hole and pull out a miraculous victory that helped the Warriors capture their fourth consecutive Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament title with a 5-1 triumph over the Judges.
The Warriors (18-1) will face the runner-up from the Dulles District in the upcoming Region 4C semifinals, while the Judges (15-4) will face the Dulles champion. The semifinals are scheduled for May 25.
Sutphin had fallen twice this season against Meehan, including 8-6 last week in a playoff match between the two rivals to decide the top seed for the tournament. And after Meehan dominated the first set, the third matchup wasn’t looking that great, either.
“I’ve been playing Grace since my sophomore year,” said Sutphin. “I’ve never beaten her, so coming into this match I was like, ‘This is probably my last chance.’ I really wanted to beat her. After the first set, I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s going to happen.’”
The good news for Sutphin was that unlike the regular season in which the first player to eight wins, the postseason has a pair of normal sets and if those are split a 10-point tiebreaker decides the match.
Facing a one-set deficit, Sutphin said she got some good advice from assistant coach Jason Robertson about following through on her strokes and tried to stay patient to make the match more competitive.
Still, Meehan led 5-4 and won the first three points on her serve to put Sutphin within a shot of losing. Sutphin managed to win the next three points and stave off another match point before finally winning the game to stay alive. She’d take the momentum and win the next two games to capture the second set 7-5 and force the tiebreaker in which the first player to reach 10 points with a margin of two takes the match.
Sutphin said her mindset going into the tiebreaker was that she had nothing to lose.
“I was already proud of myself for how I played in the last set, so I was kind of like, ‘Whatever way it goes, I’m still happy with how I played. It’s not over yet. It’s one point at a time,’” she said.
Meehan grabbed a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker, but Sutphin rallied to tie it at 3-3. The two were tied 6-6 before Sutphin rattled off four straight. Leading 8-6, she made a tremendous get on a ripped shot to her backhand and then closed out the point with a forehand pass that Meehan couldn’t handle. The next point closed out the match 10-6.
“They’ve done really well with the tiebreakers,” Sherando coach Trevor Johnson said. “We practice that a lot. Obviously, you hope that you don’t have them but because of the way the setup is when they split sets you’ve got to play a tiebreaker.”
Sutphin’s victory made the overall score 4-1 because her teammates had taken control early.
Gabriella Koch got the Warriors on the board first with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph against Handley’s Tess McAllister at No. 5 singles.
Michaela Koch then made it 2-0 with a 7-5, 6-2 victory against Sarina Parikh at No. 1 singles. Parikh served for the first set leading 5-4, but Michaela Koch surged to win the last three games of the set. With the score 2-2 on the second set, Koch powered her way to wins in the final four games.
No. 3 Lindsay Pifer got the Judges on the board with a 6-4, 6-1 triumph over Emmy Woolever, but just a few minutes before the end of Sutphin’s comeback, Katie Freilich put the Warriors ahead 3-1 with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Page Brubaker at No. 4 singles.
That gave the Warriors, who were tied 3-3 after singles against the Judges before winning 5-3 in the playoff last week, an opportunity to clinch the match without having to play doubles in the warm conditions.
The match at No. 6 singles between Sherando’s Lia Gannon and Handley’s Sophia McAllister already had drama surrounding it before the final result.
Johnson and Handley’s Steffany Plotts were both on the court calling lines after a dispute earlier in the match. McAllister left the court at one point and was very emotional.
The Handley player returned and rallied from a set down to square the match, winning the second set 7-6 (7-4 in a tiebreaker).
That sent the match into another 10-point tiebreaker to decide it.
McAllister got off to a 3-0 lead, but Gannon won six of the next seven points to move ahead 6-4. McAllister rallied to get even at 8-8, but Gannon won a point and appeared to have won the next to win the match, but she had served out of turn. McAllister won the replayed point and it was 9-9. Gannon rebounded and won the next point and closed out the match with a drop shot to triumph 6-3, 6-7, 11-9.
Gannon said she did not dwell on the confusion at the end of the tiebreaker.
“I just said, ‘It’s OK. Just win the next two points and it really doesn’t make a difference,’” she said.
Gannon said the key was patience in the tiebreaker. “I just had to slow down my points and wait for an opportunity,” she said. “I could not make silly, unforced errors.”
When asked to describe the match, Gannon said, “It was a little crazy. A lot of emotions were flying around, a lot of emotions and frustrations. But overall, she was a really nice person and I like playing with her. She was a really good challenge, especially since I lost to her twice in a row.”
When asked about what caused both coaches to have to be on the court, Plotts said, “Sophia is a class act and she is a wonderful young woman. The fact she was yelled at by an opposing coach is unacceptable, but I’m so proud she got back out there and won that second set. I could not be more proud of her. It says a lot about who she is.”
Johnson said, “I stood up for my player and Plotts stood up for her player. That’s why we were out there on the court.”
Both coaches said they were proud of their teams.
Johnson hopes the win over a tough rival leads to big things in the postseason.
“I think they realize the sky is the limit,” he said. “They can do what they want. It’s up to them. I think today was the catalyst. They realized, ‘Hey, if we’re playing well we can do this.’ That helps us apply it to tomorrow and the next day. Hopefully, it will carry over.”
While the score may have looked lopsided, Plotts knows her team was a couple of points from being dead even with Sherando after singles.
“This is anything but 5-1,” she said. “These girls gave it all they had. Sometimes, the chips don’t fall where you want them to and this was one of those days. We’re still in regions and we’re moving on and that’s what matters. We’re going to hold our heads up high and go back to work. Again, these girls are a class act and I’m proud of the way they are.”
The district boys and girls’ singles championships are slated for Monday at Handley, with the doubles scheduled for Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.