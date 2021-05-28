STEPHENS CITY — It was the same score as the first time the two teams met on May 13.
Sherando’s boys’ soccer team swept Handley in their season series, winning both games 3-0. In the most recent meeting on Thursday night, the Warriors felt like they showed improvement, even though the scoreboard looked the same after each 80-minute Class 4 Northwestern District contest.
“Even though the score was the same I felt like we handled the ball a lot better and I think that we really controlled the game, overall, better,” said senior Jack Hendren after his team improved to 6-4.
Hendren assisted the Warriors’ first goal of the game, a goal both coaches agreed was huge for the momentum. Prior to Sherando’s first score the game had been back and forth.
Sherando’s Ben Rodriguez had a shot in close that deflected off a defender’s foot and missed the net just six minutes into the game.
A few minutes later Handley’s Cam Gordon had a shot that bounced off the right goal post. Warrior freshman keeper Connor Sanders appeared to get just enough of the shot to keep it out of the goal. That chance, probably the Judges’ best of the game, came just one minute before the first goal.
“I really think we’ve been having a hard time putting the ball in the net and if we can finish some of those opportunities, you know if we could have got up one-nothing, then I think we’re feeling a lot better about ourselves and who knows where the game could have gone,” Handley coach Scott Bucey said after the game.
But since Gordon’s shot hit off the post, the Judges (0-7-3) didn’t go up one-nothing. Instead, just one minute later, Hendren beat a Handley defender to the end line and crossed the ball back into the center of the box. Senior Shamus Kerr hammered the ball into the net, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead and swinging the momentum entirely in Sherando’s favor.
“Once we got that one I think that let us relax a little bit,” Warriors’ coach Pat Anderson said. “I think we were playing a little tense in the beginning.”
The difference in the Warriors’ play was obvious after the first goal. They controlled the possession for the rest of the half and throughout the second half of the contest. Sherando’s second goal came late in the first half, when senior defender Will Freilich took a pass from Caleb Henderson near the top of the box and put it past Judges’ keeper Adam Pollak. That goal, according to Bucey, made it tough for his Judges to battle back.
“I thought their first goal was when we were playing our best of the game and we had a hard time responding after that,” Bucey said. “I was hoping to see a little more grit out of them after the first goal and respond, but we let that second one get in too quickly.”
The goal from Freilich was the only highlight for the Warriors back line. They also put together a good team effort allowing Sanders and later junior Jacob Steele to combine for a shutout.
“Our defense played well together, getting together and getting a shutout is a positive for them,” Anderson said. “That’s a win for the defensive side since they don’t get the opportunity to score as much. A shutout is a good thing.”
The Warriors maintained their two-goal lead for the rest of the first half, and added a third goal about halfway through the second half. This one was scored by senior Wade Butler and assisted by junior Cooper Freer.
Hendren said the team’s performance was much improved after the first goal. He said that’s how the Warriors “should have played” for the entire game, adding it helped the team “settle in.” The senior said his team was connecting on passes and showcasing their chemistry for most of the contest.
That chemistry has been difficult for teams to find in the shortened season, but with the playoffs starting Tuesday both Handley and Sherando know that they have to figure things out quickly. Hendren said he feels like the Warriors are in a good spot as they prepare to travel to Millbrook at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for their playoff game. The Judges will travel to James Wood (10-0) for a 5 p.m. quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
“It’s definitely weirder this year. We’ve just had less games to get ready,” the senior said. “It’s definitely been condensed so we’ve been spending a lot of time together and stuff like team dinners and all that is really good for team bonding and stuff.”
Sherando and Millbrook split their regular season series, so the playoff game is a true toss-up. Anderson was able to play a few players in new positions in the second half of Thursday’s win and he said what he saw makes him hopeful for how his team will play next week against the Pioneers.
“Hopefully we can carry that over into Tuesday night,” he said after the game, clearly already focused on the Warriors’ postseason contest.
