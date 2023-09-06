STEPHENS CITY — Sherando volleyball coach James Minney notes he can put in any player at any time, and the Warriors showed on Tuesday they can pick up their performance at any time as well.
After having a nine-set winning streak snapped in the second set of Tuesday's Class 4 Northwestern District match with Handley, the Warriors took firm control of the rest of the match to beat the Judges 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-13, 25-14).
Sherando (6-1, 2-0 district) won its fifth straight match on Tuesday and are now just one win short of their 2022 victory total, when the Warriors went 7-14.
Just about every person on Sherando's 13-girl roster saw significant time, with junior outside hitter Helena Ritter (19 kills), senior middle hitter Sarah Starling (15 kills), freshman middle hitter Hannah Beck (10 aces) and junior right side hitter Tylea Lane (eight kills) finishing the most points.
"They're playing well together," said Minney, whose team did not surrender more than two consecutive points in the final two sets. "We have a good cohesion with all of them. We can put anyone in at any time, and as long as we get them in the right place where they belong, they do very well. That's what we look for."
Beck said, "There's no weak link. Everyone's doing great. You can put anyone anywhere, and they can thrive."
Since losing to Central in three sets on Aug. 23, the Warriors have been on fire. Sherando's four matches prior to Tuesday featured three sweeps, with the second of those matches a 3-2 win over Central in which the Warriors won the last two sets. Minney said the win over the Falcons was big for the team.
Ritter felt the win over Central boosted the team's confidence, and she felt the team's conditioning showed up in that five-setter. But after losing the second set to Handley (2-3, 0-1), Sherando had no interest in pushing itself to the max on Tuesday. The Warriors jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the third, with Ritter contributing four of her seven second-set kills in the run.
"We had strong hits [tonight]," Ritter said. "Except for the second set, we did a good job of calling the ball and communicating. We got into a groove again the last two sets and pulled it out."
The Warriors did not let their lead dip below four the rest of the third set. Sherando closed the set out on Beck's serve, with the freshman recording her ninth and 10th aces of the match to make it 24-13 and Lane following up with a kill on set point.
Beck started out the season playing on the right side, but moved to middle hitter for the Warriors' third match, which gave her the opportunity to serve more. She gave the Judges fits with her serving.
The Warriors led only 10-8 in the first set before she had a run of nine straight service points (four aces), and she helped Sherando bounce back from a slow start in the second set with four aces in five points to briefly give the Warriors an 11-9 lead. Beck said she considers serving to be an important asset for her.
"I figure if I'm having an off game, at least I can control my serve," Beck said.
Minney liked what Beck did in all phases on Tuesday. Her serving actually surprised him a bit.
"She's done a great job this season, and she was incredible tonight," Minney said. "She's a good server. Holy cow, I don't know where that came from, because we haven't seen a lot of that in practice. She was after it."
Beck said she's definitely feeling comfortable in her transition to high school.
"I thought it was going to be very hard, but with this team, it's so great," Beck said. "I love all of them. They're very nice."
Minney thought the Judges moved well in the last couple of sets. Ritter had an impressive kill on a scramble play when she ran toward the net on the left side and hit the ball with the back of her right closed fist, which went off a Handley player and to the floor to make it 9-4 in the Warriors in the fourth set.
From there, Sherando knocked down a lot of traditional spikes. Starling had four straight kills, knocking down one with two hands when a ball floated over on a return, to make it 15-8 Sherando. Lane would have three of her four fourth-set kills over the remainder of the set, which was eventually ended by a Handley service error.
"She came through tonight," Minney said. "She's one of those who are hit or miss. She does more on the positive side than the negative side, and she's a powerful hitter when she's on."
Handley coach Kristen Larson has been pleased by the Judges' progress this season despite not always playing with their full roster, a tough thing for any team, let alone one that lost eight seniors from last year. For example, Tess McAlliister, one of Handley's three seniors this year, was unavailable on Tuesday.
"I feel like our underclassmen have risen to the occasion," Larson said. "Eleanor Hessberg, a freshman, stepped into that right side role that Tess typically plays, and she took over more tonight more than I had seen her. That was a nice example of what she's going to get to do the next couple of years."
The Judges had a solid second set, closing it out with a 3-0 run that featured one of Alexa Gluszak's team-high 13 kills.
"She is so steady, and we know what we're going to get from her," Larson said. "And Alaina Braun-Duin, her passing is stellar."
The Judges had some issues with attack errors in third set. In the fourth set, they fell into an 8-3 hole early due to stepping over the center court line, a double hit and mishandled set on three straight points.
"I felt like the cohesiveness was a lot better, and there was lot more communication and chemistry between [the players] in the second set," Larson said. "We kind of lost that a little bit in the third. We lost a little steam, got a couple points down and couldn't regain our composure."
Gluszak added 16 digs and Braun-Duin had seven kills and 10 digs. The Judges were also led by Elly Licklider (18 kills, 10 digs, three aces) and Kinley Duvall (13 digs).
The Judges are next in action on Monday at home vs. Hampshire (W.Va.), and Sherando next plays on Tuesday at Warren County.
