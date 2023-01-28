WINCHESTER — The first time Kellen Tyson went to the bench with foul trouble, the Sherando boys' basketball team responded superbly.
The second time Tyson left the game with foul trouble, Millbrook made an explosive comeback.
Fouls might have stopped Tyson in the middle of the game. But when the minutes counted most, the Warriors 6-foot-4 senior forward was pretty much unstoppable.
With Sherando holding a one-point lead, Tyson reentered the game to start the fourth quarter. He had a hand in the Warriors' first six points — part of a 10-0 run that started with a Jacob Brown layup with three seconds left in the third quarter — and had 11 of his team-high 23 points in the final eight minutes to lead the Warriors to an 82-73 win and a season sweep of the Pioneers on Friday at Casey Gymnasium.
Sherando (14-5, 9-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) attacked the basket repeatedly through drives and passes in the fourth quarter. The Warriors made 5 of 8 shots — Tyson had two field goal makes and Lazare Adingono (12 points) had three as part of an eight-point fourth quarter — and connected on 15 of 19 free throws. Tyson led the charge by making 7 of 10 to finish with 23 points against Millbrook for the second time this season.
"The fourth quarter was really just slow down, take good shots, run through the offense to see what we can actually get," Tyson said.
And with Tyson on the floor, Sherando's size advantage was more pronounced. After Millbrook outrebounded the Warriors 21-8 in the second and third quarters combined, Sherando closed out the Pioneers with a 12-3 edge on the boards in the final eight minutes.
Tyson scored nine points to help Sherando (14-5, 9-1 district) fire on practically all cylinders in the first quarter, which ended with the Warriors up 26-17. Sherando made 11 field goals in that quarter, and Tyson sank one of Sherando's four 3-pointers.
Tyson went to the bench for the rest of the half after picking up his second foul with 7:21 left in the second quarter, and the Warriors extended their lead from 26-21 to 37-27.
But after Tyson was whistled for his third foul with 5:21 left in the third quarter and Sherando up 43-34, Millbrook and Tyler Seminaro erupted. Seminaro connected on three 3-pointers and scored 12 of his game-high 26 points in the third period, and the Pioneers went on a 17-4 run in just two minutes and 42 seconds for a 51-47 lead.
Sherando coach Garland Williams said he was tempted to put Tyson back in as Millbrook fought back, but he trusted his players on the floor.
"I thought we could build some confidence with the guys that are behind him," Williams said. "I think they did a good job for the most part."
The Warriors outscored Millbrook 10-5 in the last 2:24 of the third quarter to take a 57-56 lead. Tyson returned to start the fourth, and he made 4 of 4 free throws and hit a cutting Adingono for a layup for the fourth quarter's first six points. Adingono posted up a defender on the right block and spun past him for a reverse layup to extend Sherando's run to 65-56 with 5:54 left.
Millbrook would not get closer than five points from there, as the Warriors seemed to respond every time the Pioneers charged at them.
Tyson made a big play with 38 seconds after he missed both of his free throws and Sherando up 75-70. Millbrook's Chase Ford tracked down the rebound of the second miss near the sideline, but before Ford could get a firm grip Tyson swatted the ball off of Ford's arm and out of bounds to give Sherando possession. Tyson would get fouled four seconds later and hit a free throw to make it 76-70.
"All in all, the last two minutes, we did do the things we need to do to secure the win," Williams said.
Sherando also received 13 points from Trey Williams, 12 from Caleb Bowers (seven in the third quarter) and eight from Brown.
"Caleb Bowers hit some big shots and played good defense," Williams said.
The Warriors hope they can keep their success going and capture a district championship next week. The Warriors (12-2 in their last 14 games, with both defeats against Class 3 Skyline) can win the title with victories at Fauquier on Tuesday and at Handley next Friday.
"We feel like the guys are playing well as a group, and we're hoping that we can continue that," Williams said.
Led by Seminaro — who has now scored 79 points in Millbrook's last three games — the Pioneers hit 12 of 17 shots in the third quarter.
"I thought we played really good team basketball in the third quarter," Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said. "I know Semi was obviously very hot, but he wasn't just doing it himself. The ball was getting to him because we were working well together. And defensively, I thought we started to limit the other people on their team [besides Kellen]."
After working so hard to get back into the game, Grubbs said it was difficult to sustain that level of play in the fourth quarter.
"Everything has to be perfect to make that comeback," Grubbs said. "We just came up a little bit short."
Ford (14 points) did his part to keep the Pioneers in the game. He hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help offset Sherando's hot start, and he hit a couple of big jumpers in the fourth quarter. The first ended the Warriors' 10-0 run.
"He got into a little bit of foul trouble [in the first half], but I thought he played a tremendous game all night," Grubbs said. "He was aggressive, looking to score and do what he needed to do, and playing good basketball on the defensive end as well."
Millbrook was also led by Detric Brown and Darius Banks (10 points each) and Cohen Creswell (eight points). The Pioneers are next in action on Tuesday at home vs. Liberty.
