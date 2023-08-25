BERRYVILLE — During a long rally two-thirds of the way through the second set of Thursday's volleyball match at Clarke County High School, Sherando coach James Minney yelled out, 'Put it away! Let's go!"
Moments later, Warriors sophomore Amanda Ingrassia found the perfect solution to Minney's command.
Ingrassia set the ball to senior middle hitter Sarah Starling, who seemingly saw every one of her spikes hit the floor for a kill Thursday. She came through in that moment for one of her match-high 14 kills.
That was the penultimate point in a 7-0 run for Sherando that made it 19-12, one of the many times the Warriors stifled the Eagles' momentum. After falling behind 9-8 in the first set, Sherando never trailed again at any point in a 3-0 sweep of Thursday's non-district match, winning by the scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.
It was a big change from the night before, when the Warriors (2-1) were on the wrong end of a 3-0 sweep against Central.
"We communicated a lot more [than against Central]," said Starling, who also added four blocks, including one on match point. "And we all really talked before the game and said, 'We're going to put in our all, and we're going to win the game.'"
Minney said he felt the Warriors played well against Central, but the Falcons just happened to play better. That being said, he was glad his team got a chance to take the court against Clarke County (0-2) so quickly after Wednesday's defeat.
"One good thing about playing a team like [Central] is learning from it," Minney said. "I think that helped them out tonight. Being in that fast-paced game, this was a pretty good fast-paced game, too. They were a little bit more acclimated to that kind of style.
"[Our players] were all over the floor. Even some of the girls that aren't used to doing that were all over the floor. Tonight was good. I was very happy with how things turned out."
Minney said before the season that he felt the Warriors' defense had improved quite a bit this year, and Sherando felt that made a big difference on Thursday. Junior libero Caylee Walsh is back after leading the Warriors with 221 digs last year, and Minney also liked what hitters Starling, freshman Ashley Smith and junior Helena Ritter (eight kills) provided on Thursday with blocks and deflections. Ritter also played strong back-row defense against Clarke County.
Starling's offense helped as well.
After Sherando went on a 10-0 run in the first set for an 18-9 lead (Ingrassia had three straight aces to make 15-9), Starling had kills on two of the Warriors' last three points in the first set.
In the second set, she had kills on five of Sherando's first points to help the Warriors to an 8-6 lead.
In the third set, she had kills on the first two points to start a 7-2 run, an advantage that the Warriors never surrendered. The Eagles were close late at 20-19, but Sherando scored five of the next six points on two errors, Ritter and Starling kills, and a block.
Starling feels like she's had better performances than the one she had Thursday, but overall she feels like she's a stronger player than last year, when she ranked second on the team in kills behind Ritter with 127. Starling said her experiences with Winchester's Blue Ridge Volleyball and F.A.S.S.T. Training have helped her vertical leap, and grow as a person.
"She's an amazing and strong hitter," Ritter said.
Minney thought Starling played well on Thursday, but would like to see her mix up her shots a little more. Starling favored hitting to the right side of the court on Thursday.
"We're working hard on her going to different directions, but she's coming along stronger," Minney said.
After playing three matches in four days this week, Sherando will be even busier next week when it plays Monday (a rematch vs. Central at home), Tuesday (at Strasburg) and Wednesday (at Liberty in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener). The Warriors are ready for the challenge.
"We're coming together as a team, even though we have three new freshmen and a new sophomore." Ritter said. "I feel like we're going to have a great season."
The Eagles were only swept twice in 25 matches last year, when they went 15-10 and finished one win short of the state tournament for the third straight year. Eagles coach Skyler Layton felt like her team made progress from Monday, when they lost 3-2 to 2022 Class 3 state semifinalist Warren County.
"[Almost] half of the team is new," said Layton, who has seven returning players and five newcomers. "We''re blending the [veterans and newcomers] together and we have a lot of young players who are trying to build up their confidence and experience.
"Sherando is a good team. They have good hitters and passers, and they're good at covering. It was some good competition. I think we held our own pretty well against them. Every now and then, they'd go on these four- or five-point runs that we just couldn't recover from."
Layton feels the Eagles will benefit from the matches they've played this week. While Warren County is a staple of Clarke County's schedule, playing a Class 4 school like Sherando in the regular season is different for the Eagles.
"Having tough competition early in the season, we can see how we do against adversity whenever it comes later on, and will also help us improve before we get into the district and region games that really matter," Layton said.
Clarke County was led by Anna Spencer (eight kills), Gracie Brown (seven kills and three blocks), Allie Lynch (18 assists) and Marlee Backover (15 digs and two aces). The Eagles next play on Tuesday at home vs. Skyline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.