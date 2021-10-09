STEPHENS CITY — Micah Carlson was just hoping to make the Sherando football team as a freshman.
Joshua Metz, anything but the prototypical size for a linebacker, was hoping he could find a spot on the Warriors' defense.
Both were key contributors on Friday as Sherando won its fourth consecutive game, a 23-8 triumph against Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action at Arrowhead Stadium.
Carlson threw for two scores and rushed for another as the Warriors (4-3, 2-1) were forced to air it out against the Eagles (0-5, 0-2). Metz had four tackles for losses as the defense held Liberty scoreless until the fourth quarter after Sherando had built a 23-0 lead.
This month has been a whirlwind for Carlson, who started for the first time in last week’s 13-8 victory over Riverside and was back at the helm on Friday.
“The last two weeks have been probably the most hectic I’ve ever had,” said Carlson, whose last snaps before this season came in seventh grade. “I’m just happy that I’m playing again. My team is so supportive of me. It just makes it fun to play with them.”
It’s easy to understand why it's been crazy for a relative newbie to the game.
“Last year, I had hoped to make varsity as a receiver,” Carlson said. “I come out here as a quarterback and I had no idea this was going to happen. It scared me and made me so excited at the same time. This is my second year of playing tackle football.”
And on Friday, Liberty made sure that Carlson was going to throw the pigskin. The Eagles were determined to stop the Warriors’ ground game. Leading rusher Cam Sullivan had just nine carries for 22 yards on Friday.
“They came out in a completely different defense than they’ve shown on film the last two weeks,” Sherando coach Jake Smith said of the Eagles. “We have a freshman playing quarterback and they put everybody in the box and dared us to throw the ball. Very early on we knew were going to have to air it out tonight. I thought Micah handled it very well.”
Both teams struggled early, but the Warriors got on the board late in the first quarter. A short punt and a solid return by Gavyn Blye gave Sherando the ball at the Liberty 22. On third-and-goal from the 5, Carlson bounced outside to score. Confusion on the extra point led to a pass that was no good as the Warriors led 6-0 with 5:26 left in the quarter.
Midway through the second quarter they struck again. After the defense held on fourth down, Sherando took over on the Liberty 42. On third down, Carlson hit Blye on a quick slant and the junior shrugged off a tackle and was gone for a 38-yard TD pass. Cody Crittenden’s extra point made it 13-0, which was the score at the half.
Carlson completed three passes, including a 31-yarder on a jump ball to Blye, on a 61-yard march to open the second half. Crittenden’s 33-yard field goal that squeaked inside the left upright made it 16-0.
Carlson was 2-for-2 on the Warriors’ next possession (a 48-yard drive), thanks in part to an incredible catch by AJ Santiago. On first down from the Liberty 21, Santiago broke free, but Carlson appeared to overshoot him. Santiago made a spectacular diving catch in the right side of the end zone to make the score 23-0 with 5:21 left in the third.
Carlson finished the evening 14 for 25 for 225 yards and no interceptions. Blye snagged nine balls for 154 yards.
“I did know I was going to have to throw the ball a little bit, but I didn’t know I was going to have to throw it that much,” said Carlson. “… The key to my success was my O-line and my receivers. My O-line protected me and gave me the time to make the right read and throw the ball. My receivers made good plays on bad balls occasionally. I’m very grateful for my team.”
“He’s developing very nicely,” Smith said of Carlson. “There’s some things he left on the field, but that’s to be expected at this point. But overall, I thought he played a really good game and managed it very nicely for us.”
Also spectacular for the second consecutive week was the Sherando defense, which kept Liberty off the scoreboard until 7:50 left in the game when Landon Triplett passed to Chase Oliver for a 13-yard TD and Dominick Coles for the two-point conversion. The Eagles were able to move the ball (323 total yards), but could not do it when it counted the most. Sherando held on 12 of 17 third downs and 2 of 4 fourth downs.
Metz, who did not play early in the season, was a big part of that with 7.5 tackles, four of them for losses. For the season, Metz has is now second on the team in tackles (43.5) and sacks (4).
What has been the difference for him? Time spent in the classroom.
“In film we really dig deep into it,” Metz said. “Coach has always told us that film is one of the key parts to winning a game, but I honestly didn’t believe him until this year. We’ve been digging into the film. … It’s really shown me how important that is.”
Metz says he has an excellent example in fellow linebacker Aydan Willis, who entered the contest as the area’s leader in tackles and tacked on 13 more against Liberty.
“He sees it and he’s like a rocket,” Metz said of Willis. “He just goes. I truly aspire to be more like him. I’ve been working and striving to get faster and stronger — just get to the ball like he does and hit them as hard as I can. Hopefully by next year, I’ll be able to play like him.”
One thing that is certainly different between the two is their stature. Willis is 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, while Metz is 5-11, 145.
“My speed definitely helps me,” Metz said. “It’s a lot of just slipping past them and slipping through the gaps. I really have to keep an eye out and slip past them because if they hit me I’m dead. They just plow me down the field and I can’t do anything about it.”
Smith likes what he sees from the junior.
“Metz is one of those guys that you love,” Smith said “He comes to practice each day and plays wide open. He plays wide on on Friday night. He’s always around the ball. He loves it. He’s a one-way guy and he’ll tell you that. He loves playing linebacker and I love coaching him.”
The Warriors will put their winning streak on the line at Handley on Oct. 16.
Carlson says the Warriors are gaining confidence.
“We’ve been getting more and more hyped for each game and today was no exception,” he said. “We’ve been working our butts off for the last month and a half and we’ve been grinding. There’s not that much more to say. We’ve been working our tails off.”
