STRASBURG — Sherando won the Ram Hardwood Classic girls’ basketball White Bracket championship on Thursday with a 63-34 win over Broadway.
The Warriors started off strong and led almost the entire way to win the title.
Sherando (8-0) trailed for the only time in the game, 4-3, with 3:21 left in the first period. The Warriors closed the period with a 9-0 run and didn’t look back.
“I thought we played really well,” Sherando girls’ basketball coach Brooklyn Wilson said. “We weren’t necessarily happy with our defense Tuesday night (a 53-24 win over Stuarts Draft), so that was kind of one of our main focuses tonight was improving in that area, which I thought we did. Any time we can keep an opponent to single digits each quarter that obviously helps make things easier on our end.”
The Gobblers didn’t score a basket for over six minutes during a stretch from the first period into the second period. Sherando led 25-12 at the half and started the second half with a 23-7 run to put the game firmly out of reach.
Broadway focused a lot on containing senior Grace Burke, but Sherando had plenty of others players step up. The Warriors are playing without senior Jaiden Polston due to a thumb injury. Wilson said Polston has been cleared to play, but they want to give her some practice time before inserting her back into games.
Wilson said the team has shown that if one player is out or having an off game others can step up.
“That’s something we’ve talked to a lot of our girls about is we don’t need you to do everything,” Wilson said. “Especially when Jaiden got hurt, we don’t have a player who needs to replace Jaiden. We just need to have people who come in and help out here, and get a rebound here, get a steal there. And I think they’ve answered that call really well.”
Freshman Aliza Murray had 25 points, four steals and three rebounds. Asia Williams had seven points and five assists, and Burke had five points, four steals and three assists. Farren Crist had seven points and three steals, and Emma Livesay led the Warriors with five rebounds and six points.
Wilson said she enjoys playing in tournaments and it was good for her players.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Wilson said. “And any time you go to a tournament or invitational type of play, you certainly want to walk out on top. I think the girls did a great job, especially coming off of Christmas break and things like that. Getting their legs back under them, getting focused and playing really intense.”
Sherando’s Burke, Murray and Josie Willett each made the White Bracket First Team All-Tournament Team, and Williams made the Second Team.
