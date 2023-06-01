STEPHENS CITY — Sherando High School's Class of 2023 can look ahead to a bright future after the school's 30th commencement exercises at Arrowhead Stadium on Wednesday evening, where a long procession of students donning red graduation gowns lined up to receive their diplomas.
Over the course of the 90-minute ceremony, remarks were made by numerous faculty members and students from a stage positioned at the center of the football field. Family and friends packed the stadium and applauded generously throughout the graduation proceedings.
Eventually, hundreds of black mortarboards were released into the air by the approximately 380 students who graduated. This culminated a journey in high school that included at least two years impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted social distancing, virtual learning and other changes.
"Sitting before you is a very distinguished group of young folks. They have worked very hard in the last four years and have accomplished a lot," said Principal John Nelson, who will be retiring this summer after 23 years at the helm. "Most importantly, they served as role models for underclassman, and I've often said that a school's reputation is built by the people who walk through its doors each day."
On an evening blessed with perfect weather, Nelson noted how this graduating class has competed nationally in FFA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and athletics.
Speakers highlighted that the graduates will pursue a multitude of paths forward as they begin their adult lives — with some entering the military, trade schools and universities.
Valedictorian Chelsey Jones spoke about how it would be difficult to leave the school's community. She noted the highs and lows students face when at school. She mentioned perseverance, adding that students forged many meaningful friendships.
"As we celebrate this high point in our academic journey, we also bid farewell to the school that has been our second home for the past few years. As we look back on our time here, we can all agree that it has been a challenging yet fulfilling four years. We have faced countless obstacles," she said. "At age 5, my biggest fear was the school system. Now, at age 18, my biggest fear is leaving it. The truth is fear can be a catalyst for greatness."
"I hope that each and every one of you graduating today lives your life to the fullest, follows your dreams, and does what makes you happy," Jones said.
Salutatorian Kendall Clark spoke about "Warrior pride" — and this final triumph in the face of obstacles.
"As I look out on my fellow classmates, I think of all the memories that have been made here. These friends are there to support you through tough times and laugh during the good ones," Clark said. "Time and time again, I have seen Warrior pride exemplified by my classmates. Graduation is a beginning, an ending, and in some ways a continuation of our story."
Sherando agriculture teacher Chrissy Whitacre and social studies teacher Brian Davis presented the senior class with the commencement address. Whitacre’s colleagues selected her as Sherando’s Teacher of the Year, while the National Honor Society selected Davis as its Teacher of the Year.
Among the students recognized at the ceremony was Brogan Teter for maintaining a record of perfect attendance over 2,000 days since the first grade. FCPS Superintendent George Hummer also presented graduate Hunter Legge the $80,000 Charles Hardy Grim and Emily Grove Scholarship, which can be used at a Virginia university toward the study of agriculture or a related science.
"Graduates, I am so very proud of each and every one of you and your persistence, hard work, and dedication have brought you here today," said Hummer. "I also want to thank our parents, guardians, families and staff for never giving up on our students. I can assure you we all greatly appreciate your diligence."
Sherando graduates who are joining the military were also honored at the graduation ceremony.
"Many of our students will leave Sherando today and go on to colleges and universities. Many of our graduates will learn a specific skill and enter the work force, but at this time, I'd like to recognize those who have accepted another calling. These students are willing to delay their own personal gratification in favor of service to others. They will protect our freedom, whether at home or abroad, " said Assistant Principal Timothy Combs.
The combined chorus sang "Journey on," “You Are the New Day,” and there was a reading of the "Legend of the Cap and Gown.” The perennial "Warrior’s Farewell” punctuated the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.