STEPHENS CITY — The Frederick County School Board recently approved naming Sherando High School's Agriculture Department for longtime Principal John Nelson.
"The naming of the Agricultural Department is very humbling and is one of the highlights of my career," Nelson wrote in a statement.
The department offers courses that range from livestock production to floral design.
Nelson — a 40-year employee of Frederick County Public Schools — has served as Sherando's principal for 23 years.
He began his career in education as an agriculture teacher at James Wood High School after graduating from Virginia Tech in 1983.
"As a teacher, department chair, and administrator, Mr. Nelson has positively impacted thousands of students during his career and served as an outstanding example of a high-quality educator whose singular focus is doing what is best for students and for families," said Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent George Hummer during a School Board committee meeting in March.
The board later unanimously approved naming the agriculture department for Nelson.
"I'll just share as a former agriculture educator himself, Mr. Nelson has been supportive of agricultural education throughout his career. And the ag ed teachers there at the high school, again, are appreciative of the work he's done that goes seen and unseen," said School Board Chair Brandon Monk (Back Creek).
Sherando is home to a decorated FFA program.
