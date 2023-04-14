WINCHESTER — After managing just one hit in six innings on April 4 against Millbrook, Sherando baseball coach Pepper Martin lamented how the approach to hitting that the coaching staff was emphasizing in practice wasn't being put into use in games by his players.
The Warriors were feeling a whole lot better about their approach on Thursday.
Sherando compiled 17 hits and six walks in recording a season-high run total to beat Handley 17-7 in five innings in a Class 4 Northwestern District game at Bodie Grim Field.
Eight players recorded at least one hit and 10 of the 12 people who came to the plate reached base for the Warriors against three Judges pitchers.
Sherando (6-6, 3-3 district) was in a zone from the start against Handley junior Landen Lewis, who came into the game with a 1.00 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 21 innings. Each of their first four batters reached base on hits to propel the Warriors to a five-run first inning.
By the end of the second inning, Lewis was no longer pitching. Sherando led 8-0 after two, 12-1 after three innings and led 14-1 halfway through the fourth inning.
Handley (3-10, 1-6) showed some fight with a six-run fourth to make it 14-7, but the Warriors tacked on three more runs to give themselves a chance to close out the game in the bottom of the fifth. Giancarlo Lisciandrello retired the side in order in the fifth to make a winner of Cole Orr (2-2), who pitched the first four innings.
Coming into Thursday, Sherando had lost five of its previous six games, and had scored just 10 runs in the five defeats.
"We finally broke out out with the bats and strung some consecutive hits together," Martin said. "We've been working extremely hard in practice to make some little adjustments both mentally and physically at the plate."
Martin said one major issue the Warriors have been having is swinging at the first pitch too often. In the first inning, six of the nine Sherando players who came to the plate didn't swing at the first pitch. Of the three that did, two fouled off the first pitch before eventually reaching on singles, and the third singled on the first pitch.
"It's finally starting to sink in a little bit," Martin said. "Overall, I see some signs of improvement, and that's what we were looking for tonight."
Leadoff hitter and center fielder Trey Williams reached based in all five of his plate appearances, going 4 for 4 with a double, triple, stolen base, five runs and a walk. He set the tone for Sherando by taking the first three pitches of the game and taking at least one pitch in every at-bat before swinging.
"We were focusing on working at-bats," Williams said. "Staying calm, not too anxious, finding our pitch and putting it in play. If we put it in play, it will find holes sometimes."
Sherando had numerous hard hits against the Judges, and the grounders that didn't have as much as heat on them always seemed to find a hole in the infield.
Williams started the game with a opposite-field line drive single to right field. He then stole second and moved to third when the throw from the catcher sailed into the outfield, and scored on a line single to left by Orr (2 for 3 with two RBIs and two walks).
An error on a pickoff attempt of courtesy runner Hayden Lafever (three runs) put a runner in scoring position for Tyler Strosnider (3 for 5 with a double, three runs and three RBIs). The shortstop got his big day started with a ground single up the middle to make it 2-0.
After Brady Largent (2 for 3 with with two runs and an RBI) grounded a single through the hole to left to put runners on first and third, Neil Holborn (3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) had an RBI groundout to second to make it 3-0. After Liscandriello was hit by a pitch, Dylan Frazier (1 for 2 with a walk) singled to right-center, with two Warriors eventually scoring following the hit to make it 5-0.
The Warriors kept putting the pressure on from there. Lewis didn't walk anyone, but he left in the second inning after giving up nine hits. He was charged with eight runs (seven earned) and struck out two batters in 1.2 innings.
"Landen was down in the zone early," Handley coach Patrick Wingfield said. "They were just hitting hard ground balls that were finding holes. It hasn't rained here in three months, it feels like, so those hard ground balls were getting through. Every pitcher we brought in, [Sherando was] still hitting them solid. They just beat us with the bats today.
"This year, most of his outings, [Lewis] has missed barrels. He was hitting his spots sometimes, but [Sherando] was doing a good job of hitting it and going with the pitch."
Orr (1.88 ERA coming into Thursday) allowed two hits and three walks through three innings.
But Handley found new life in the fourth inning with six hits and two walks against him to give Orr a final line of four innings, seven runs (six earned), six hits and five walks, though Orr did have seven strikeouts to keep him in the area lead with 46. Charlie Allen (1 for 3) drove in two runs with a double and Lewis (2 for 3, three RBIs) brought in two more after punching a single through a hole on the right side of the infield.
Some better defense on a couple plays in the fourth inning would have helped Orr out, but Orr said he needs to pitch better.
"Not good tonight," said Orr, a Second Team All-District selections last year. "If we face competition like Millbrook and James Wood and I pitch like that, we'll get run-ruled. Plain and simple.
"I think I've just been getting in my own head. I just haven't been preparing my body well enough for some games here recently. I need to change that. I need to prepare better mentally, physically, get more rest. I think when my stuff's on, I could be one of the best pitchers in the district."
Wingfield was glad his team continued to push with the 14-1 deficit.
"They never saw the game as over," Wingfield said. "They took every at-bat as an important at-bat. That's the way you've got to play."
Also for Sherando, Hayden Lafever scored three runs and Malachi Sloane had an RBI single. For Handley, Kaplan Ambrose had two runs and an RBI, Lucas Mammano was 2 for 4 and Dylan Moxley was 1 for 3 with a triple and RBI.
Handley is next in action on Monday at Fauquier. Sherando hosts Liberty on Tuesday.
