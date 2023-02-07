STEPHENS CITY — When Sherando boys' soccer coach Pat Anderson discussed Joseph Burton to a crowd of about 75 people on Tuesday in the Sherando auditorium, he emphasized the senior forward's hard work, commitment and dedication.
Those qualities should serve Burton well as he attempts to make an impact at the college level at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
Burton signed with the NCAA Division I school known for its rigorous standards on Tuesday.
It all starts with the Rat Line, which Anderson made reference to in his comments. The VMI website describes it as "the tradition of new cadets, referred to as rats, walking at rigid attention along a prescribed route whenever they’re inside barracks. The Rat Line’s continuing purpose is to teach discipline, precision, humility, obeying orders and self-control."
Burton is ready to take the challenge head on, which he feels will prepare him well for life outside of college. The determination and grit it takes to excel at VMI appeals to him.
"It's definitely going to be a hard experience for me," said Burton, who will study mechanical engineering. "But if I have right mindset, I can get through it. Soccer will be like a safe spot for me as I get through the Rat Line and continue through VMI."
Anderson said after the ceremony that Burton missed close to half of Sherando's games and was often not 100 percent due to injury last year, when the Warriors had a young team. He's expecting big things from a healthy Burton in his second year on the varsity this season.
"He does a great job for us," Anderson said. "Last year we didn't score a lot of goals, but he was our main [offensive] focus until he ended up getting injured, and that caused a little setback for us offensively. He's got the pace to be able to break lines for us."
Burton said he first got in contact with the Keydets after Nick Regan, then an VMI assistant but now the head coach, saw Burton perform at a camp at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton in the summer of 2021. Regan wasn't able to talk to Burton directly at that point, but he did send out an invitation to a VMI camp, which took place in the fall of 2021.
Burton and Regan stayed in contact until Regan left in January of 2022 to take a job as the director of the House Mountain Soccer Academy. But, Regan returned to VMI in May to take over as head coach when Max Watson resigned after two seasons. The Keydets went 2-14-1 and 0-5 in the Southern Conference last year.
Burton resumed contact with Regan after that. In the fall, Burton made an unofficial visit to Lexington and made his commitment while on that trip.
Based on what Anderson's seen, Burton can fit right in at VMI.
"His hard work and dedication really stands out," Anderson said. "He definitely loves the sport, there's no doubt about that."
