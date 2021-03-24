STEPHENS CITY — For a long time, Angela Clendenen would not grant her son Parker’s wish to let him grow a mullet.
She finally relented last summer after the end of Parker Clendenen’s junior year of high school. And if you think about it, the decision to let Parker sport an atypical hairstyle is a fitting one.
Part of what people say about mullets is that they’re “business in the front.” And when the 6-foot-1, 250-pound Clendenen is playing on the front line of the Sherando football team’s offense, there’s no question that he’s all business.
“Tremendous worker,” said Sherando head football coach Bill Hall about Clendenen following a practice last week. “Great character kid. Mom and dad have done a great job with him.
“He’s been a true program kid in terms of coming in and working hard. He’s identified his strengths and weaknesses and really worked hard on his weaknesses. He’s gotten bigger, faster and stronger every year.”
Clendenen possesses a desire and work ethic that helped him go from second-string heading into preseason camp his junior year in 2019 to someone who started at right guard and earned Class 4 All-Northwestern District second team honors at the end of that season. Clendenen helped pave the way for a Warriors offense that averaged 32.5 points and 349.2 yards per game.
“When you step on the field, it’s really about mentality and what you can bring to the field, and how you come to practice,” said Sherando senior offensive left tackle Keith Gouveia, who will play for Richmond next year. “He’s always coming in and giving 100 percent.”
Simply put, Clendenen loves playing on the offensive line. He’s been doing it for a decade, and there’s nothing quite like it.
“It’s the most physical [position],” Clendenen said. “You’ve got to want to hit somebody to be on the offensive line.”
It’s never been hard for Clendenen to find someone to talk to about the thrill of making would-be tacklers obsolete. His father Adam is a former offensive lineman for Handley.
“He pushes me off the field,” Clendenen said. “He makes me go to the gym every day, and do workouts. He’s probably been the one that’s pushed me the hardest.”
After spending his sophomore year as a reserve for the Warriors, Clendenen was determined to make a bigger impact as a junior. Nothing was guaranteed to him when the 2019 season began, but he proved he deserved to be a fixture in Sherando’s starting lineup.
“I had to show I have really good feet, because I have to pull and kick out,” said Clendenen of his approach prior to his junior year. “So I always worked on my feet. That’s what I wanted to improve the most on.”
Hall said Clendenen needed to get stronger prior to his junior year as well, and Clendenen’s dedication to the weight room paid off.
“Mobility, with strength and power, is important,” Hall said. “He’s pretty sudden. He can get on top of you pretty quick inside. He’s just done a good job of increasing his mobility with being bigger and stronger.”
Clendenen wound up playing a big role in another strong year for Sherando in 2019. The Warriors went 7-4 and captured the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple awarded by The Winchester Star.
Sherando was awarded the trophy for the third straight year (and captured it for the sixth time in seven years) mainly because of an overtime win over Handley. Running back Darius Lane ran through a hole that Clendenen helped create for the winning touchdown.
“It’s awesome to feel that you’re part of the reason that someone scored,” Clendenen said.
Sherando hasn’t played a game since that 2019 season because of COVID-19. But over the last 16 months, Clendenen has done his best to help put his teammates in a position to excel for whenever the time came that they could take the field for interscholastic competition again.
Clendenen was chosen to lead one of Sherando’s four-person pods when the Warriors were isolated from each other and doing virtual workouts last spring, and he said he checked on his teammates every day.
“We try to put our guys in leadership positions, because one, it’s needed within the team, but also needed as far as being great men off the field,” said Hall, who also praised Clendenen’s ability to improve his own skills during the pandemic. “He did a great job of leading his guys to focus and win the things that they can control.
“We were asking a lot of those guys with so much uncertainty. They were working on the chance to do something down the road and not knowing what that was. Again, I think that speaks to his leadership and his character.”
Clendenen’s strengths as a player and person have attracted college interest. Clendenen hasn’t made up his mind yet where he’s going to go, but he’s been in contact with NCAA Division II and Division III institutions.
After choosing to delay the start of their season due to COVID-19 concerns, the three Frederick County schools are each slated to play four games each this spring and will not participate in the Virginia High School League playoffs.
For Clendenen, any chance to play is a good one.
Clendenen will be playing with a mullet that he says has been trimmed down some, but his hair still has some length and a bit of the “party in the back” look that mullets are known for. Clendenen said the hairstyle makes him “feel like a rock star.”
If all goes well for the Warriors, Clendenen and his teammates might not be able to hold a large-scale party at the back end of the season, because they’ll need to behave responsibly in the COVID-19 climate. But they’re going to do their best to have something to celebrate.
“The whole goal for this year is to go undefeated,” Clendenen said. “We’re just trying to dominate this year and make the most out of it. I think if we go undefeated and dominate this year, we’ll be pretty happy with ourselves.”
