George Mason University is dipping into the De Jong talent pool once again.
Sherando senior All-State swimmer Emma De Jong recently finalized her commitment to compete for NCAA Division I George Mason University in Fairfax.
De Jong’s older sister Megan, a 2012 Sherando graduate, swam for George Mason from 2012-17.
“I’m really fortunate to have this opportunity,” said De Jong, The Winchester Star Girls’ Swimmer of the Year in 2019-20, in a phone interview. “I’ve been looking forward to doing this a long time. It’s been a goal of mine.”
De Jong is still in discussions with George Mason to possibly get athletic scholarship money in 2021-22. There’s some uncertainty in that area because of the NCAA’s decision to give current Division I winter athletes an extra year of eligibility in response to disruptions created by COVID-19. Several current Patriots could stay with the team longer, and some swimmers have discussed transferring to George Mason. No matter what, scholarship money could be available in future years based on how De Jong performs.
The 6-foot-1 De Jong wasn’t able to go on an official recruiting trip to George Mason as a result of extensions to the NCAA Division I dead period that were made as a result of COVID-19. But De Jong did visit the campus and got a chance to meet with many of the current George Mason swimmers in October.
That trip played a big role in De Jong’s college choice. At the time, De Jong was still thinking about reaching out to Virginia Tech to see if the Hokies might be interested in having her swim for them.
“I did get to meet a lot of the team, and kind of interact with them, and learn about their team atmosphere, and their team culture, so that was really fun,” De Jong said. “I felt really included by both their men’s and women’s team. They filled me in a lot on what goes on at the university. They took me through some of their schedules, and where they went to class.
“There’s a girl who majors in biology, which is what I’m going to major in, and she showed me around some of the biology buildings. So I felt really comfortable and included, and that really helped push my decision. Because I could really see myself being around the swim pool and being included in that group.”
De Jong said she also connected well with assistant coach Jamie Greenwood during the recruiting process.
De Jong excelled in just about every event at Sherando. As a junior, she earned Class 4 All-State honors in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100 freestyle. De Jong holds Sherando individual school records in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.31), 200 individual medley (2:12.03), the 100 free (53.00), the 100 backstroke (58.90) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.51).
At George Mason, De Jong expects to focus initially on the 100 and 200 breaststroke and the 100 and 200 freestyle, but she could also see herself doing individual medley events and the 500 freestyle. De Jong said it will be important to be versatile because of the extra year of eligibility granted to current college swimmers.
De Jong will join a George Mason team that placed eighth out of the 11 teams in the Atlantic 10 Championships last year. The Patriots are led by 22nd-year head coach Peter Ward, someone she’s known for a long time because of Megan’s career at George Mason. De Jong said Ward is still in contact with Megan.
De Jong said Megan’s advice was also helpful when it came to her college choice. Emma said Megan focused mostly on distance swimming with the Patriots after she suffered a back injury that led to taking a redshirt season in 2013-14. Megan placed 10th in the 1,650 freestyle as a redshirt senior at the A-10 meet.
“It’s been a really great experience, having her as a role model,” De Jong said. “She shared a lot of her previous experience on the team, which also helped motivate me to be a part of their team.”
De Jong has certainly proven she has the work ethic to swim at the NCAA Division I level.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented De Jong from competing in any meets from March until late August, De Jong did everything she could to put herself in a position to succeed for when swim facilities started opening up again. De Jong began practicing with Valley Swim Team Phoenix, based in Strasburg, in June.
After Phoenix was forced to shut down pool practices in March, De Jong said she began doing two to three workouts per day, one of which was a Zoom workout with Phoenix. Part of De Jong’s workout routine did include pool work, as De Jong was able to swim 40-45-minutes a day in an indoor stationary pool owned by the family of former Handley star Kenzi Fergus.
De Jong also did her own strength exercises, and she continued to focus on strength training well into September. De Jong used free weights and increased her reps and the weight she was lifting over time. She also did a lot of agility drills and short runs. In June, De Jong was able to do more to increase her strength with a trainer at Pro Motion in Winchester.
“She’s not afraid of hard work,” Sherando coach Joe Knight said. “She puts in all the hours and the extra hours that our high school athletes actually need to put in to succeed. She has faithfully done that ever since I’ve known her, and that goes back to when she was probably 8 years old. She’s really dedicated herself to being the very best that she could be. And I think there’s potentially a lot more room for her to improve.
“I really think [swimming for George Mason is] a tremendous accomplishment for her, given everything that all the high school athletes have had to go through [with COVID-19].”
De Jong said she’s competed in about seven meets since late August, starting with an outdoor meet in Jim Barnett Park. De Jong said Phoenix has competed indoors since October.
De Jong said a notable meet took place in November at at the Fall Aqua-Fest in Stafford. De Jong said there was a concern that it could be the last swim meet for a while because of rising COVID-19 numbers, so she decided to not hold anything back in pursuit of times that could make her more enticing to college recruiters.
De Jong dropped her personal-best time in the 100 free from 53.00 to 51.85. She also swam a 1:54 in the 200 freestyle (a two-second improvement on her Sherando best). She has since lowered her time to 1:53.
“I put my kneeskin [swimsuit] on that I never put on,” De Jong said. “I wasn’t tapered or anything, but I just kind of went after all my events. I was not training for those times, so that was pretty crazy for me.
“All my events have improved just from me gaining strength [in the first] six months [of the pandemic]. It’s been really cool to see. I know a lot of athletes have struggled with dropping time because they haven’t had the adequate training, and I think I was just fortunate enough to have so much motivation. It was now, or never.”
De Jong will compete in both the 100 breast and 100 free at the National Club Swimming Association Championships in Orlando, Fla., from March 25-28. De Jong — who has dropped almost three seconds in her 200 breaststroke to 2:25 — also hopes she can compete in that event, as well as the 200 freestyle, at nationals.
De Jong won’t be able to compete in another Virginia High School League state meet before the NSCA competition happens, though. Frederick County Public Schools is electing to hold its winter sports season from March 1-27 after the VHSL season ends in February due to COVID-19 concerns.
DeJong said she’ll suit up for Sherando in March, but she wishes that Frederick County would compete in the VHSL season. She said she feels high school swimming can be done safely right now based on what she’s seen from her practice and meet experiences with Phoenix.
“There are other [high school] teams that are practicing, and they practice at our pool,” De Jong said. “I understand the safety issues, but it’s hard. I guess my argument is that [Phoenix] has been able to safely and effectively swim and have no COVID cases and give swimmers the opportunities that I’ve been fortunate to have.
“[The VHSL is] going to have the state meet in Richmond, so we’ll be the only county [in the area] that won’t be able to go. Again, I understand, but it’s unfortunate. Spring sports will get their district and state competitions, but we won’t. But I don’t want to argue with the people in charge, because they obviously have a different perspective.”
