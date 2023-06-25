After a 13-season run in which he transformed Sherando's girls' tennis program into one of the best in the Virginia High School League's Class 4, Trevor Johnson has decided to retire as a coach.
Johnson guided the Warriors to a 176-60 record after taking over in 2010, this after Sherando went 76-89 in the 12 years prior. The Warriors have advanced to the state tournament four times since 2016 and played in state championship matches in 2017 (losing to Hanover) and this past spring when they lost to Jamestown to complete a 21-3 season. This year's team came one win short of the school record for wins set in 2017 (22-1 record).
In an email, Johnson said he had been thinking about stepping down as coach for several years, but Sherando coordinator of student activities Jason Barbe would repeatedly tell Johnson that he had one more year in him. But after giving it considerable thought, Johnson felt now was the right time to leave.
"The team had a great run, the team looks good for the next few years, and other things are calling," Johnson said.
The 1982 Handley graduate and 1986 James Wood graduate will continue as an English teacher at Sherando and an advisor for the school's creating writing magazine and yearbook. One thing that will be a little different for him though is an active role on a different type of court. Johnson formerly played in competitive racquetball tournaments for several years, and he wants to get in shape and take up the sport again.
Johnson said he appreciated every aspect of coaching, whether he was at a match, practice or social event. Interacting with his assistant coaches and fans meant a lot to him, but what meant the most was the relationships he built with his players.
"I have enjoyed coaching my players in more than just tennis, especially the players who called me coach and really tried to embrace advice about tennis, competition, or life," Johnson said.
Johnson is 100 percent accurate about the Warriors having a great run this spring, and considering how consistent Sherando has been under Johnson's leadership he's probably right to think the Warriors can continue to thrive.
Sherando will no longer have five of its top seven players from this season in 2024. But since recording what was then a school-record 14 wins in 2015, the Warriors have surpassed that total every year despite myriad roster changes.
Starting in 2016, Sherando has appeared in the region tournament for all seven years that VHSL seasons have taken place. In addition to the state tournament appearances, those seven years have also featured four Northwestern District regular-season titles, six district or conference tournament titles, and the program's only regional title in 2017.
It meant a lot to Johnson to see his players make history and continuously add to it on the banner in the gymnasium. The Warriors had never advanced to the regional tournament until 2011, when Sherando went 10-7 in Johnson's second season.
"Trevor's a hard worker and held the girls to a high standard, and they lived up to the standard," Barbe said in a phone interview on Thursday. "We've been really, really good under his watch."
Johnson said his experiences playing tennis with high school friends Steve Shendow, Greg Johns and Mark Butler — each of whom played for Handley — and competitive racquetball shaped his approach to coaching, and it served the Warriors quite well over the years. Many of the players Johnson has coached over the years have had little tennis experience prior to coming to Sherando.
"I have always enjoyed racquet sports and the thrill of competition, so once I felt more comfortable in my role, I decided to imitate what worked for me to quickly improve — repetition," Johnson said. "At practice we always complete the same warm-ups and drills for the first part of practice. We also finish with many of the same games and matches the players enjoy. We always focused a lot on doubles."
That emphasis on doubles helped produce of Johnson's favorite moments of his coaching career. In the state quarterfinals, Sherando traveled to Crozet to take on defending Class 4 state champion Western Albemarle, and Sherando trailed 4-2 after faced an early deficit in each match. The Warriors rallied to win 5-4.
Sherando followed up that match with another impressive win secured by doubles play, beating Handley 5-3 in the state semifinals to rebound from its regional final loss to the Judges. Sherando — which went 4-2 against Handley this year — was tied 3-3 with the Judges after singles and lost the first set in all three doubles matches, but rallied to win in three sets at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
In the state final, the Warriors caught a bad break. Already without regular No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles player Lia Gannon, who was out of town throughout the state tournament, Sherando's depth took another hit when No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles player Katie Frelich suffered a back injury leading 6-3, 2-1 in singles. Freilich — who had lost only one match all year — would not win another game in a three-set defeat. The Warriors fell behind 4-2 after singles and wound up losing 5-3.
The main thing is that they put themselves in a position to win a state title. The 2020 team — which would have featured three of Sherando's top four players from the 2019 state quarterfinalist team — didn't get a chance to show what it could do because of the COVID pandemic, but over the years the Warriors have repeatedly been in the hunt for postseason glory because of their grit and desire to win. Sherando played many of its big matches at home over the years but Johnson always liked how much joy his players had when they stopped at Chick-fil-A after a big road victory.
In his email, Johnson thanked his players for the journey they've taken him on.
"These fantastic tennis memories from these last thirteen years will never fade," Johnson said.
