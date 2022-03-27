In his first-ever appearance at the National High School Coaches Association wrestling nationals, Sherando High School junior Keagan Judd came in with the goal of winning at least three matches and possibly earning All-American honors by finishing in the top eight.
That ambition turned out to be way too conservative.
Judd came in seeded 15th out of 107 wrestlers who participated in the junior 145-pound division at the NHSCA tournament held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, and he went 7-0 over three days to win the entire thing.
After going 4-0 on Friday in the first day of the competition, Judd defeated the No. 4 and No. 3 seeds in Saturday’s quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. Judd then defeated top-seeded Ethan Mojena of Florida in Sunday’s championship match. The match was scoreless when Mojena had to default due to injury after 29 seconds.
“I wasn’t supposed to be nowhere near the finals,” Judd said. “To beat high-ranked kids, I didn’t think I was near that level yet. But my coaches kept saying I was playing with house money, and I just kept going out there and I basically had fun and let it fly. They said when I’m having fun, I can’t be touched.”
Judd was coached in the tournament by Henry Mauk and Ethan Robinson of the Southern Wolves in Aiken, S.C. Judd said Mauk used to coach with 84 Athletes in Stephens City and he still maintains a relationship with him. Judd will train with Mauk this summer. Judd was also coached by his dad Brad, who directs 84 Athletes.
The Virginia Beach Sports Center has suited Judd pretty well these past two months. In February, Judd won his second Virginia High School League state title in two attempts at the facility to cap a 45-4 season (Frederick County did not participate in the 2020-21 VHSL season).
Judd’s only losses this year for the Warriors came at the Beast of the East in Newark, Del., and the Trojans Wars in Chambersburg, Pa., in December.
Judd went 2-2 at the Beast of the East, and he was motivated to do a lot better than that this weekend. Judd said he’s been routinely working out since the state tournament so he could do his best at NHSCA.
Judd won his first two matches handily, defeating Finley Jameson of Tennesee 15-1 in the Round of 128 and New Jersey’s Nick Faldella 12-4 in the Round of 64. In the Round of 32, Judd defeated Gavin Smith of California 2-1, scoring a takedown 37 seconds in. Smith was credited with an escape eight seconds later, but the match ended shortly after because Smith suffered a knee injury.
After that match, going 3-2 was clearly no longer an option for Judd.
“My first couple of matches, I was getting in the groove of things,” Judd said. “I felt good. I was listening to my coaches a lot. After the Round of 32, I said, ‘I’ve got to go Top 4.’ That was my next goal.”
In the Round of 16, Judd defeated Shaymus MacIntosh of Massachusetts 8-2 to send him into Saturday’s quarterfinals.
In the quarters, Judd wrestled No. 4 seed Frank Volpe of New York. After a scoreless first period, Judd scored the first of three reversals between the duo in the period and led 4-2.
Judd started the third period with two near fall points with 1:37 left. In a quick flurry of action, Volpe got a reversal but Judd got an escape for a 7-4 lead. Volpe got a takedown with four seconds left — the only takedown Judd said he gave up all weekend — but that wasn’t enough as Judd won 7-6.
In the semifinals, third-seeded Brock Woodcock of Missouri scored the opening points with a reversal at the 1:01 mark of the second period. But Judd reversed him back three seconds later, then added two near-fall points for a 4-2 lead.
“I went to return him on the left side, and he switched me on his right side,” Judd said. “As he was coming behind, I had my re-switch, and I caught him on his back for a count of two.
“I knew it was going to be a dogfight after that moment. I couldn’t get turned on bottom in the third.”
Those turned out to be the last points of the match, as Judd accomplished not getting turned in the third period. That win meant that Judd would not only be finishing in the top four, but that he’d be wrestling for a national championship.
“I was proud,” Judd said.
Judd then defeated Mojena in the finals.
“I was on one knee on a collar tie, he shrugged me, and as he was spinning behind, I hit my switch, and he hurt his shoulder,” Judd said.
It was an unfortunate ending for Mojena, and Judd said he hopes he’s OK. Injuries happen, but the bottom line was that Judd wrestled well enough to make a championship happen.
“My leg attacks were a big part [of my success],” Judd said. “I was taking people down early, and getting out on bottom was a big thing this weekend for me.”
Anthony Lucchiani, another state champion wrestler for the Warriors this winter, competed in the freshman division this weekend and came within one win of earning All-American honors at 120 pounds. Lucchiani had a bye in the Round of 128 and posted a 3-2 record.
He defeated William Anderson of Alabama by fall in 4:32 in the Round of 64, Aidan Piatt of Georgia by a 13-1 major decision in the Round of 32, and Brayden Canoyer of Nebraska 7-5 in the Round of 16. He lost in the quarterfinals by fall in 1:51 to Drew Gorman of Georgia, then fell to Ohio’s Aiden King 6-2 in the consolation bracket as one of the last 12 wrestlers standing.
