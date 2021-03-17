Ethan Laing might not have liked how the recruiting process with Longwood University started, but he’s sure happy with how it finished.
The Sherando senior recently signed for a guaranteed spot next year on the men’s soccer team of the NCAA Division I institution in Farmville. Laing has a 4.125 GPA and might be able to receive an academic scholarship from Longwood, which competes in the Big South Conference.
“It means the world to me [to play at a higher level],” said Laing in a phone interview. “I remember growing up and seeing [former Sherando star] Tommy Buono playing in high school, and then going off to play overseas, and just thinking that was so crazy and amazing. And then all these other guys like the Wades [Andrew and Seth], who played at Sherando, watching them go off and play in college. You see these guys as your heroes, and then finally one day you get the opportunity to do something like that. You’re like, ‘Wow. It’s insane to have this opportunity.’
“When I was younger, I was never really the best kid on the team. I was very sub-par, to be honest. I think I’ve come a long way. I don’t want to hype myself up too much, but it’s just because of hard work. I think without that, I wouldn’t have gotten to this point.”
Laing’s initial conversation with Longwood coach Jon Atkinson, in his 16th season with the Lancers, didn’t exactly prompt the 2019 Region 4C first team selection to celebrate, though.
Laing has been a starting center back for the Virginia Development Academy club team in Woodbridge for two years. After Longwood watched his game film Laing said he was one of a few VDA players the Lancers expressed interest in through email in September of last year. That eventually led to the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Laing setting up a phone conversation with Atkinson later that month.
“I was just really nervous,” said Laing, a six-year member of the Virginia Olympic Development Program, of that conversation. “It was my first phone call with a Division I school. I was really late to the recruiting process, and I hadn’t had too many calls with college coaches. I was just kind of stepping fresh into the ring of recruiting. So I was just really nervous going into that phone call.”
Despite that, Laing and Atkinson remained in contact. After a second phone conversation, Laing made the 180-mile trip to Farmville in November. On that campus visit, Laing said he got to spend time with Longwood’s Luke Farber, a former VDA player, and other Lancers players and discuss the program with them.
After making a second trip to Farmville, Laing gave Longwood a verbal commitment on Dec. 20.
Laing will enroll in the five-year Master of Business Administration program at Longwood, which has less than 6,000 students.
“I first looked at Longwood because it’s a small school, and I wanted more of a tight-knit, family-type of feel in a school,” Laing said. “I was not really looking at division [in choosing a school]. I wasn’t concerned with Division III or Division I.
“The school really just felt good to me when I went down there. It felt like home. There’s a lot of stuff to do outside like hiking and fishing, which are all things that I’m really into and things I can definitely do in my downtime.”
Laing said he also feels like he connects well with his future coaches and teammates.
Atkinson has posted a record of 84-149-34 at Longwood and was the 2013 Big South Coach of the Year. The Lancers are in the midst of a 10-game spring season after the fall season was canceled because of COVID-19 (they are currently 1-4-1 overall and 0-3-1 in the Big South). Longwood went 6-10 (1-7) in 2019.
“Atkinson is a great guy,” Laing said. “I’ve been able to talk to him on the phone countless times now and he’s been nothing but nice. I’m really excited to get started with him.
“I’m hoping I can play center back there, but I’ll play anywhere on defense. I think I’m versatile enough where I can play outside back or center back.”
Laing chose to focus on club soccer and did not play for Sherando last year, which only got to hold preseason training due to the COVID-19 shutdown. But Laing said he’s going to return to the Warriors this year. Sherando’s first game is scheduled for April 28.
Laing shined his first two years with the team, recording eight goals and three assists en route to earning All-Region, All-District and Winchester Star All-Area honors as a sophomore and four goals and seven assists as a freshman when he was Second Team All-Area.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to playing for Sherando with all my friends, and getting to play for [Coach Pat] Anderson once again,” Laing said. “It’s exciting.”
