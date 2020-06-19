Sherando rising senior Keli Lawson admitted on Friday afternoon that he’d been concerned about how a series of past setbacks would impact his college football future.
Lawson, an outside linebacker and receiver for the Warriors, missed most of the 2019 season with what head coach Bill Hall said Friday was a growth plate fracture on his knee, an injury that limited Lawson to just four games at the end of his junior season, which Hall said is often the “money year” for high school players hunting Division I college scholarships.
Then COVID-19 prompted nationwide shutdowns and forced postponements or outright cancellations of camps where Lawson, and others like him, would have had the chance to showcase his abilities in front of college coaches.
On top of all of that, there remains uncertainty about the status of the 2020 high school football season in Virginia as the threat of the new coronavirus continues to loom, meaning Lawson could’ve already played his final high school football game.
While the latter concern has yet to be addressed, Lawson no longer has to worry about garnering the level of Division I interest he wanted. Lawson, who received his fifth D1 offer from Virginia Tech earlier this month, announced on Thursday evening that he’d verbally committed to the Hokies.
“They always say your junior year is your biggest year to show [what you can do],” Lawson said on Friday, “and then with coronavirus and all this going on, it’s like I never really had a chance to go to any camps or junior days, visit any campuses like that. For them to be able to constantly reach out and talk to me and really be down to earth and real with me, it just spoke highly of their program and how it operates.”
Hall likewise praised the efforts of Virginia Tech’s coaching staff and its willingness to do research on Lawson during a time when the recruiting process has taken a turn toward abnormality.
Hall, who’d felt Lawson was “flying under the radar,” noted that since Tech coaches weren’t able to evaluate Sherando’s multi-sport star in-person, Lawson and Sherando’s coaches went to Twitter to post highlight videos.
Lawson reported a scholarship offer from the Hokies on social media on June 2. Lawson, who was primarily recruited by Tech running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg, said he was sold on the team’s recruiting efforts.
“It was the fact that they are a top program in the nation and the fact that they were willing to dig, they were willing to do their homework, their research, talk with coach Hall, have conversations with me, get to know me,” said Lawson, who noted that he’d had only “brief exchanges” with Tech coaches before the Hokies’ interest in him started ramping up about a month ago. “They were really thorough with it.”
The 247Sports composite rating, which takes into account prospect rankings from all major recruiting services, lists Lawson as a three-star athlete and the No. 36 prospect in Virginia for the 2021 class. Though 247Sports lists Lawson as 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Hall said Lawson is “every bit of 6-5” and is probably actually closer to 6-6 at this point.
Lawson, also a standout basketball player for the Warriors, claims an 82-inch wingspan in his Twitter bio, a measurement that Hall said is accurate.
In addition to Virginia Tech, Lawson held offers from the University of Virginia, Toledo, Old Dominion and Liberty. Lawson said the Hokies are leaning toward using him as an outside linebacker but added that his projected role is not set in stone. Hall noted that Tech’s coaches see some potential on the offensive side of the ball as well.
“He’s got a frame that you’re really gonna be able to put a lot of really good weight on,” Hall said. “… The thing about him is he’s one of the more underdeveloped kids coming from our program from the standpoint of he’s a three-sport star, played AAU basketball eight months a year, so he’s never been able to fully be invested in our weight program the way a lot of our traditional guys have come through the weight program.
“What that points out is how much of a ceiling he still has because when he is able to slow down and just focus on weights and nutrition and all those things, and when his skills match his athleticism, that’s what’s gonna make Tech get a special person.”
In four games after returning from his knee injury last season, Lawson, who played just three games on the defensive side of the ball, had 14 tackles (six solo), three sacks and an interception, and caught four passes for 41 yards for Sherando.
Lawson, who also runs track, went on to excel on the basketball court last winter and averaged 13 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a junior for the Warriors.
Hall said Lawson’s scholarship offer from Tech and his commitment to the Hokies was a reward for Lawson’s dedication to bounce back from his injury.
“His potential is limitless,” Hall said. “He’s probably one of the more skilled athletes that I’ve ever coached. The best is still ahead of him and I’m just happy to see people recognize that.”
Lawson said his next step is to continue to “better myself physically and mentally.”
“Every day since quarantine started I’ve been doing my workouts, I’ve been hitting the books,” he said. “I’ve just been trying to better myself overall.”
