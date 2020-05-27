STEPHENS CITY — In just a few days, a new bicycle skills park at Sherando Park has become a popular attraction.
The skills park, which opened Saturday, covers about 57,000 square feet in Sherando’s northwest section, east of Warrior Drive and next to mountain biking trails. It includes 14 ramp features, each 1-3 feet high, providing strider, BMX and mountain bike enthusiasts challenges designed to increase their enjoyment of the sport.
Since its opening, “it’s been pretty packed,” said Frederick County Parks Superintendent Cory Smith. “Of course, it was Memorial Day weekend.”
Both youngsters and adults have been observing the skills park’s construction in recent months and anxious for it to open, Smith said.
The skills park largely is constructed of steel framework and cedar boards anchored to the ground, he said.
Even toddlers can use the skills park, Smith said. Each of the 14 features has a path around it so anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable tackling it can avoid it, he added.
Construction of the skills park cost about $45,000. The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department received a $5,000 grant from PeopleForBikes, a Colorado-based advocacy group, to use toward the project. The rest of the expense was covered by proffer funds of the department, Smith said.
No taxpayer dollars were used toward the construction, he emphasized.
Feel like testing your biking skills? Sherando Park is off Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) roughly two miles east of Interstate 81, south of Winchester. The 330-acre park’s other amenities include a 4.5-acre fishing lake, lighted ball fields, playgrounds, fitness equipment and an 18-hole disc golf course. However, some of the facilities are temporarily closed because of social distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
