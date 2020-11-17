Molly Robinson spent much of the first decade of her life in Texas, and starting next fall she’ll be spending the next four years of her life in another state located in the central part of the country.
The Sherando senior signed her National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track & field at NCAA Division I University of South Dakota on Monday in a ceremony in Sherando Park.
Robinson was born in Texas and moved back-and-forth from Texas to Virginia five times because of her father Scott’s job in the medical device industry. She’s lived in Stephens City since fifth grade.
“A lot of people have asked me, ‘Don’t you think you’re going to be homesick?” said Robinson, who will be living in Vermillion, S.D., nearly 1,200 miles from Stephens City, in a phone interview on Monday. “I’m used to traveling, and I think it will give me more experiences being far away then being able to come home whenever I need to.”
Robinson said South Dakota is not awarding scholarship money to cross country and track freshmen entering the school in 2021-22 due to the NCAA extending the eligibility of athletes who lost seasons due to COVID-19 cancellations. Robinson will have the opportunity to earn money in future years, however.
Robinson is a two-time Winchester Star all-area cross country selection and 2018 Class 4 state cross country meet qualifier. She set a 3.1-mile personal record of 19:38.6 at the Third Battle of Winchester course on Oct. 28 as part of the Frederick County Parks & Recreation season. In her most recent track season, Robinson placed 16th in the 1,600 at the Class 4 state indoor track championships after running a PR of 5:25.95 to place sixth at the Region 4C meet.
Robinson will have the opportunity to run for some excellent programs. The Coyotes cross country team won five straight Summit League meet titles from 2014-18 and was runner-up in 2019. South Dakota was fifth in the NCAA Midwest Regional in 2017 and sixth in 2018. The track team won the 2018 conference meet outdoor title.
Robinson also will be involved with a school that will help with her goal of having a career in the military. Robinson — who will be in an Army nursing program — considered the Virginia Military Institute, Clarion and North Georgia because of the combination of their military and running programs. VMI and Clarion each offered Robinson spots on the team.
Robinson was first contacted by South Dakota 13-year cross country coach Dan Fitzsimmons when she was a sophomore. Robinson believes it was her performance at the 2018 Nike Cross Nationals Southeast Regional in Cary, N.C., in which she recorded a time of 20 minutes, 19.8 seconds over 3.1 miles, that brought her to Fitzsimmons’ attention.
But it wasn’t until the end of her junior year when Robinson began to give serious consideration to South Dakota. She visited the school in late August. There was a lot to like, even though she couldn’t meet with the coaches face-to-face due to the NCAA dead period.
“I liked everything about the campus,” Robinson said. “The people there seemed really welcoming. And I wanted to go somewhere where I fit in with the team, and everyone was super nice.
“I love the coaches. Their coaches are very focused on what each athlete needs. They didn’t have one set training plan. They try and do everything based on what the athlete needs to perform his or her best. I think that’s what really helps them perform so well.”
South Dakota offered Robinson a spot on the team over the phone while she was there, and Robinson — whose top choice was Clarion before her visit — accepted it right away.
“It just felt like home,” Robinson said.
Robinson will join a track team that was second in the Summit League at both the 2019 outdoor meet and the 2020 indoor meet. The head coach is Lucky Huber, with Fitzsimmons coaching the distance runners. Huber has led South Dakota to 17 conference championships since 1994 (nine indoor, eight outdoor).
Robinson said she plans on running the 1,600 and 800 (her best time of 2:28.94 came at the 2019 Region 4C outdoor meet), and she also plans on competing in the steeplechase. Robinson has participated in the 2,000-meter steeplechase a few times in high school, with a PR of 8:15.28 at the 2019 Dogwood Classic at the University of Virginia.
“I think there’s a more challenging aspect to it,” Robinson said. “You get to not only run, but you get to jump over barriers and run in the water. It’s definitely a more interesting race. It really challenges more than just your endurance.”
Sherando cross country coach Megan Roberts said Robinson — whose strong indoor track season as a junior came on the heels of a cross country season that saw her struggle throughout with mononucleosis that wasn’t diagnosed until after the season — is always up for a challenge.
“Obviously, she’s got a lot of natural talent,” Roberts said. “But also, just her drive and determination. She works to overcome the challenges you face as a runner. She’s definitely had plenty. Every time she gets knocked down, she gets back up, and she keeps at it.”
Robinson is looking forward to pushing herself more at South Dakota.
“It’s been a dream of mine [to run in college] since I was in fifth grade when I moved back to Virginia and I started training with [Loudoun Valley High School coaches] Marc and Joan Hunter with the NOVA Club team,” Robinson said. “They really got me to love running.
“They had so many athletes going to huge D-I programs, and I looked up to those teammates a lot. Seeing that I’m now in the same place that they were is a really, really big deal for me. It means a lot.”
Roberts said Robinson — who’s been Sherando’s cross country captain since she was a sophomore — has definitely left a big impact on the Warriors’ program.
“It’s been nice to see her grow as a runner and as a leader,” Roberts said. “I think it was obvious, even when she was a freshman, that she was going to be a great runner and a great leader, and she’s just blossomed.
“The other runners on the team really look up to her. I think they’re kind of wondering what it’s going to be like without her, because it’s hard for them to imagine the team without her leadership, but I think that’s she’s modeled for them the role that they’re going to step into. She’s been really great for the development of the team.”
(1) comment
We are so proud of you Molly!!!! Way to go!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.