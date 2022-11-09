STEPHENS CITY — After she started filling out questionnaires at the end of her sophomore year, Sherando senior Taylor Smith wound up having more than 75 schools express interest in having the Class 4 All-State swimmer compete for them.
Throughout the entire recruiting process though, there was only school that Smith truly felt she could call a future home.
Smith will swim for NCAA Division I University of North Carolina at Asheville next year after signing for a partial athletic scholarship in a ceremony before a crowd of several dozen people in Sherando’s auditorium on Wednesday.
Other seniors who signed for the Warriors on Wednesday were Smith’s teammate Lexee Schellhammer (NCAA Division III Randolph College in Lynchburg) and cross country and track & field runner Emma Ahrens (NCAA Division III Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon).
Smith took an unofficial visit to Asheville in April, and that trip sold her on the school that competes in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) for swimming.
“That was the moment I knew this was the school I wanted to go to,” said Smith on Tuesday in a phone interview. “It was like the perfect fit for me. Everyone on the team was very friendly and inviting, and the campus was beautiful. And the area in Asheville surrounding the campus was also very beautiful.”
Two months later, UNC Asheville offered her a spot on the team, and she accepted. Smith also took an official visit in the first weekend of October, which confirmed her reasons for wanting to go there. Smith stayed two nights and three days and got to spend more time with the team, watch it practice, tour the campus and speak to admissions counselors.
“UNCA has always been at the top of my list,” Smith said. “I always dreamed of swimming Division I, but I also wanted a smaller school with great academics and a highly competitive swim team. They have amazing coaches and teammates. They have a friendly environment, and they’re also very competitive. It was pretty much perfect.”
Smith will join a program led by 11th-year head coach Elizabeth Lykins. In the 2021-22 season, she guided the Bulldogs to an 8-0 dual meet record and a third-place finish in the CCSA Championships, the best-ever finish for the program. Additionally, 10 individual freshman, one freshman relay, 14 individual school, and four relay school records were broken last year. This year, the Bulldogs are off to a 4-0 start in duals, including 2-0 in the CCSA.
As a junior at Sherando, Smith earned All-State honors in the 100-yard breaststroke (third) and 100 butterfly (eighth). She was the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District champion in both the 200 individual medley and 100 fly and helped the Warriors place second in the 200 medley relay and fourth in the 400 free relay. Both teams were All-State and set school records for time last year.
The versatile Smith said there are several events that she could focus on in college, including the 100 breaststroke (best time, 1:05.03) and 100 fly (58.32). She also might do the 200 breaststroke (2:24.56) and 200 IM (2:09.76).
Smith said she’s leaning toward studying health and wellness and might become a physical therapist, but she isn’t sure.
Smith said she’s definitely looking forward to swimming at the collegiate level.
“I’m very excited for it,” Smith said. “I think it’s going to help me improve my swimming and also my academics while I’m there. I think it’s great. All the teammates cheer for each other there and it’s very much a team effort. I think it’s going to be a great experience.”
Schellhammer is joining a Randolph team that competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The WildCats went 4-4 in duals last year and placed 10th out of 12 teams at the ODAC Championships. This year, Randolph is 3-3 in duals (1-2 ODAC) and opened the season with a seventh-place finish in the ODAC relays.
As a junior, Schellhammer also swam on the 400 free relay that placed fourth in Class 4. She also earned All-State honors in the 200 free relay, which placed seventh. Schellhammer competed individually at the state meet and placed 17th in the 50 free (25.48). Schellhammer was also third in the 50 free and sixth in the 500 free at the district meet. She was eighth in Region 4C in the 500 free (5:44.05).
Schellhammer plans on studying corporate law at Randolph.
Ahrens will join a Concordia University Wisconsin program that competes in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. The Falcons placed fifth out of 11 teams in the NACC cross country meet this fall. In track last year, Concordia took third in indoor and eighth in outdoor in NACC championship competition.
Ahrens will compete in her second straight Class 4 state cross country meet this week, which is scheduled for Saturday at Oatlands in Leesburg. Earlier this postseason, Ahrens placed third in the Class 4 Northwestern District in a personal record of 18 minutes and 58.9 seconds for 3.1 miles. She followed that up by placing 11th in 19:02.4 in Region 4C to qualify individually for the state meet.
As a junior in track & field, Ahrens had The Winchester Star area’s No. 2 mark in the 3,200 meters (11:41.90) in outdoor track and placed 19th in Class 4, fourth in Region 4C and eighth in the district. In indoor, Ahrens placed 12th in the 3,200 at the state meet.
Ahrens is thinking of pursuing a major in pharmaceutical sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.