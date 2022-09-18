Sherandos's queen and queen coronated

Anthony Binibini, a football player, and Grace Haines, a band member, were crowned Sherando High School's Homecoming King and Queen during football halftime ceremonies on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium. Anthony is the son of Anthony and Rhonelyn Binibini and Grace is the daughter of Andy and Jaime Haines. 

 ROBERT NIEDZWIECKI/The Winchester Star

