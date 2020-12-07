HAYFIELD — A driver and a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy are recovering after a crash on Saturday.
The incident happened about 8:20 p.m., according to a news release from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff's Office spokesman. He said Sherry Johnson was northbound on South Hayfield Road when she disobeyed a stop sign and pulled out in front of Deputy Stephen D. Gregory, who was westbound on Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50). Gosnell said Gregory, who was responding to a missing person call, struck Johnson’s 2015 Lexus on the passenger side before his county-issued Ford SUV rolled onto its driver’s side.
Several drivers freed Gregory from the Ford, and he and Johnson were hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in an email on Monday that Johnson was released from the hospital. He said Gregory — hired in 2013 — is improving, but remained hospitalized.
Gosnell wrote that no charges have been filed, but the investigation is continuing. He said the Ford and Lexus were total losses.
