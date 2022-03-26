FRONT ROYAL — When Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland was 13 years old, he toured a jail in Cumberland, Maryland. That’s when he decided he wanted to stay on the outside of the jail’s walls.
That visit, he said, has led to a nearly 45-year career in law enforcement, including at the Winchester Police Department as a patrol officer, a K-9 handler, investigator, sergeant, lieutenant in charge of the criminal investigations division as well as Winchester sheriff before being elected Frederick County’s sheriff in November 2015.
Millholland’s dedication to public safety and community service earned him the Citizen of the Year Award at the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Greater Good Awards on Thursday night at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Warren County.
“I’ve been blessed in the 43 years that I’ve been in Winchester and Frederick County and I’m blessed with the personnel that I have,” Millholland said in accepting the award. “Without those people, the 90,000 citizens of Frederick County wouldn’t have the support and protection that my personnel give them. I’m proud of them every day, and I’m blessed to receive this award.”
In addition to being responsible for commanding the department’s 149 sworn law enforcement personnel and additional staff, who help protect and serve the county’s 415 square miles, Millholland is a board member for The Evans Home for Children, Our Health, Northwest Regional Drug Task Force and Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center; co-chair for the Career and Technical Education campaign for Timber Ridge School’s new building, and dresses up as the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus for numerous groups in the community.
Millholland is an FBI National Academy Graduate, past president of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute and is currently secretary of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association. He is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute and has been a mentor for the Sheriff’s Institute and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC).
Other Greater Good Award recipients on Thursday night were:
Katrina Smith, Entrepreneur of the Year
Shaffer’s BBQ and Market, Small Business of the Year
Valley Proteins, Large Business of the Year
David Kent, Emerging Leader of the Year
Winchester Rescue Mission, Nonprofit of the Year
Barry Lee, Lifetime Community Impact winner.
Twelve businesses also received the James R. Wilkins Sr. Legacy Award for their 60-plus years as chamber members: The Winchester Star, Emmart Oil Company, Harrison & Johnson PLC, Hottel & Willis P.C. CPA, Jones Funeral Home, Omps Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Perry Engineering Company, Solenberger’s True Value Hardware, Stuart M. Perry, Tri-State Nissan, Winchester Printers and YHB CPAs and Consultants.
