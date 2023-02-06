Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland discussed difficulties in retaining and recruiting staff during a Wednesday work session while presenting his Fiscal 2024 budget request to the Board of Supervisors.
The 2024 request totals $20,487,245, a $1.2 million increase from the $19,240,430 the office received this fiscal year.
"It is an increase, but if you look at society right now, a lot of that is to increase safety and security for the citizens of the county and to protect our personnel. It's a total package," Millholland said.
During his presentation, Millholland explained there have been difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff due to salaries that are not competitive with nearby localities. The Sheriff's Office currently has 145 employees and nine openings.
Current salaries include $47,355 for first-year deputies, $49,723 in year two, and $52,209 after four years, Millholland said.
"You can go to a 20-week school in Middletown and work for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. You can go to the same 20-week school in Loudoun County or Prince William or Fairfax and make about $15,000 more to do the same thing than what I'm paying you to do here," he said.
Competition for staff can also arise locally, as Millholland said two of his employees left for the Winchester Police Department in the last three months. He said the police department offered $6,500 more than his office could, along with a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
"So I can't compete with that. There's no way," he said.
One of his sergeants is also leaving to begin working for an electrical company to triple his salary.
The county is conducting a competitive pay analysis examining what other regional departments offer, which Millholland hopes will help resolve some recruitment and retention issues.
Supervisor Blaine Dunn (Red Bud District) asked what the county needs to be competitive pay-wise.
"If we are paying X and we can find someone for Y salary, I want to know what Y salary is to see what that differential is. I'm looking to address your issue," Dunn said.
The Sheriff's Office requires an 18-week police academy training course for new members, which costs the county about $34,000 per person. Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek District) noted that some departments have rules requiring a commitment by officers to stay in the locality that trained them for a certain time frame. But Millholland said such situations usually end up in court.
Questions also arose from supervisors about off-duty officers living in other localities and related transportation costs.
Millholland was sympathetic to these concerns and said he would gather data.
"I want diversity. I want people of color, but I can't get that either. I just lost one to Shenandoah County," Millholland said. "I have people right now who are higher up in the chain that are looking for another job. There's no incentive whatsoever to stay."
The budget request includes 35 replacement vehicles, but Graber said a formula used by the county calls for just 12 vehicles to be replaced.
"Last meeting I heard 12 of those vehicles are eligible, according to county protocol, to be replaced. The difference between the 35 and the 12, what are those vehicles?" Graber asked.
County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer said staff is still updating that matrix per criteria the county has for vehicle degradation.
"The 12 we just got approved came out of last year's contingency. The new ones we are asking for now are the ones that are on the matrix this year," Millholland said. "These are ones that are over-mileage. We've got one now that is requiring $5,000 worth of repairs."
"The board is doing the best that it can for the safety of our officers and the safety of our citizens," Millholland said in a phone interview the day after the presentation.
