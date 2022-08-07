WINCHESTER — Many area residents discharge grass clippings onto the street when mowing their lawns. The problem with that is, it's illegal.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said his office frequently receives complaints about grass clippings left in roadways by property owners who want a well-manicured lawn. Since clippings on asphalt surfaces present a hazard to passing vehicles, the Virginia General Assembly has deemed anyone who doesn't keep lawn debris off the streets guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
"It is hard for many people to think that something as simple as grass clippings in the roadway could lead to a crash, but unfortunately it is true," Millholland said. "But for someone on a motorcycle or bicycle, those grass clipping are dangerous."
According to Millholland, grass clippings on a street can cause a motorcycle or bicycle to lose traction, especially when their riders attempt to brake.
"Loss of traction can cause loss of control, thus causing an accident," he said. "The property owner or the person responsible for putting the debris in the roadway could also be liable for any resulting damages or injuries."
According to Section 18.2-324 of the Code of Virginia, no one may throw or deposit any substance onto a roadway that creates a hazard to the traveling public. Violators can be sentenced to 12 months in jail and fined as much as $2,500.
The simple solution to avoiding legal problems, Millholland said, is to not let mowers discharge grass clippings onto streets. If some debris inadvertently makes it onto the roadway, it should be cleaned up immediately.
