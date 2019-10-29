WINCHESTER — Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland is accusing political opponent Allen Sibert of publishing a campaign advertisement “full of lies.”
Sibert, a Republican who is challenging Millholland, an independent, in the Nov. 5 sheriff’s race, denies that the ad is dishonest.
The political ad in question was published on Page A10 in Saturday’s Winchester Star and posted on social media. It says, “Say No To Sanctuary Cities!,” and shows photos of Millholland standing next to state Attorney General Mark Herring and Gov. Ralph Northam, both Democrats. Millholland endorsed Herring in 2013 and 2017 and Northam in 2017. “As Your Republican Candidate For Sheriff, I Do Not Support Sanctuary Cities Or The Crime They Bring!,” Sibert says in the ad.
Sibert pointed out on his Facebook campaign page that Northam vetoed bills from the Republican-controlled General Assembly to ban sanctuary cities in Virginia. He said Northam and Herring “do everything that they can to keep ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] out of our state” and that by endorsing politicians with “anti-ICE” views, Millholland is endorsing those views.
“If you endorse somebody, you get into bed with them,” Sibert said. “[Millholland] has endorsed them. He is in bed with them. Those are his views. He is supporting people who support those ideals, so they are his ideals.”
“It’s misleading and it’s downright fabricated,” Millholland told The Star in a phone interview.
Millholland said he does not believe in sanctuary cities and that he would assist federal authorities if they have proper documentation and authorization to pick up and detain individuals who have committed crimes while in this country.
A sanctuary city, or locality, is a place that protects undocumented immigrants by limiting its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement laws. According to The Associated Press, no such cities exist in Virginia.
“I think that whenever there is an undocumented immigrant that is found, that [ICE] should be notified,” Sibert said. “That is their job.”
Sibert’s ad also quotes Millholland from a Feb. 24, 2017, Winchester Star article as saying “not so long as I’m sheriff” in reference to working with ICE.
On Facebook, Millholland said that quote was not about refusing to assist federal agencies, but a response to rumors of police profiling, setting up checkpoints and mass roundups of undocumented immigrants. In the article, Millholland said local law enforcement officials weren’t going to help round up people who haven’t broken any local laws.
“I guess that means if an illegal MS-13 Gang Member moves here from El Salvador (by the way, there are a lot in the area) but they haven’t been caught for victimizing someone here, then Millholland will not work with ICE to deport them until they victimize someone,” Sibert said on social media.
Sibert’s ad also cites a Roanoke Times opinion piece in which Millholland and several other sheriffs around the state endorse Northam. The ad quotes the title of the opinion piece, “Northam Will Keep Virginians Safe,” and attributes it to Millholland.
“What is [Northam] doing to keep us safe?” Sibert said in a phone interview with The Star. “If he is not getting gang members that are illegal immigrants out of our county, out of our jurisdiction, out of our state, how long can they keep us safe?”
Millholland said that he, in a consensus with other sheriffs, felt Northam would better serve first responders and the law enforcement community in regard to working conditions and pay for them.
“Time will tell if my choice was truly right or wrong, but I assure you that the political affiliation of Northam had absolutely no bearing on my decision and I stand behind my choosing an individual running for office based on ability and previous works rather than a party’s rubber-stamped approval,” Millholland said.
Sibert believes Millholland isn’t sticking up for Second Amendment rights by supporting Northam. In the wake of mass shootings nationwide, Northam has proposed numerous gun control measures, including universal background checks; a ban on assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines, and limiting handgun purchases to one per month.
Millholland said he is not against the Second Amendment.
Millholland said the photos of him with Herring and Northam, which were taken at a sheriffs’ conference, are not evidence of Democratic bias. He said he also had his photos taken with several Republican politicians, including Del. Chris Collins, state Sen. Jill Vogel, former Rep. Barbara Comstock and former Gov. Bob McDonnell. Millholland said he has publicly supported Vogel.
Millholland said he will work with anyone when it comes to the common interests and safety of the county’s citizens, “without worrying about the ‘R’ or ‘D’ after their title.”
Sibert disputes Millholland’s claim that he is an independent. Before he was elected Frederick County sheriff, Millholland served as Winchester sheriff from 2002 to 2013, running as a Democrat. Sibert said it is “convenient” that Millholland began running as an independent in 2015 when he tried to become sheriff in a largely Republican county.
“So basically he is saying he’s not a Republican, he’s not a Democrat,” Sibert said. “He’s not independent — Mr. Millholland is a chameleon. He will say he is whatever it is that he needs to get him elected.”
(7) comments
“Time will tell if my choice was truly right or wrong” Seriously?? If time hasn’t already told you that your decision to endorse those two was wrong, it probably never will. Mr Millholland time hasn’t already told you that a Governor that took responsibility for the “black face scandal” (before he took it back), and advocates for abortion and infanticide is ok? It may be ok for “time to tell” you but unfortunately many of the unborn children/babies don’t have that luxury. Be the voice for all the people and children not just the selective few. Mr Sibert you definitely have my vote!
Lenny is a democrat, was a democrat for 12 years in the city as sheriff but ran as an independent in FC because he was told he wouldnt get elected in Frederick Co as a democrat. Sibert isnt just pulling these mismanagement stories out of thin air...Its happening.
Our sitting sheriff claims hes tough on drugs yet pulled 2 deputies from task force. He has 5 deputies assigned to traffic division targeting your everyday joe to generate money for the state, no Fred Co, like the task force does.
Time for a change in Frederick Co
Now that the election is near I finally checked out Sheriff Millholland and his page. I can now see why his department has so many crime, drug, gang and management issues. It is the lack of leadership by the top man. It appears instead of working on the real crime issues that are plaguing our area he has been campaigning while on duty in uniform, getting photo ops and sign locations and driving around in a new expensive vehicle making $150 grand. Not a bad retirement job since he has already retired once.
Being a retired law enforcement official I understand the Hatch Act and I know the Sheriffs lobbied and received an exemption for incumbent sheriffs to be able to wear their uniform. It might not be illegal but it isn’t morally or ethically right for him to use our working time to do his campaigning and photo ops. We need another Sheriff not another politician.
US Hatch Act violation? Isn’t that what Millholland’s current Captain that released inside information on previous personnel (Sibert) for political gain (in the Winchester Star) should be investigated for?
If you want to know about the real character of Sheriff Millholland when he doesn’t get his way ask any Winchester City Deputy. When Millholland RETIRED as the City Sheriff he endorsed his buddy for Sheriff but Sheriff Les Taylor won. Millholland would not even meet or talk to the newly elected Sheriff Les Taylor and just left his keys in the basket. Is that a smooth transition and thinking of your voters? Millholland can be a nice guy but Frederick County needs a new Sheriff that is proactive, a better manager and handles Crime & Drug Suppression.
Here we have "LG" with again a negative response. This is hear say, not admissible in a court of law. Perhaps Les Taylor would like to get involved and tell us his side of the story? Anyone knows that a single Sheriff or Police Chief can only do so much with Crime & Drug Suppression. The public also needs to get involved. Close our boarders to every person that wants to come in and maybe you will start to see a difference. Not to mention if you had parents who knew how to raise their children to not take the lazy way out. Get a job, get an education, and respect the property and lives of others. I am sure Sheriff Millholland would love to be able to crush crime in a single day. However, he's not a super hero and doesn't wear a cape!!
I work late shift so I catch online early but I completely agree with you about parenting, family structure and your other points. The border isn't as much as a problem as it has been in the past due to legal pills. Pills kill as many people as all other drugs combined and "some" doctors still give them out like candy. Les Taylor has nothing to do with this as I learned it from a deputy. As to the crime & drug suppression you can only do so much but when you divert investigators from real crime and drug cases to cigarette and feel good squads you are letting things go on auto pilot. I am not trying to come off negative I am just trying to make these points before we have to live with the consequences for another four years as I am only one vote.
