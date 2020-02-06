WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office will conduct a free Civilian Response Casualty Care (CRCC) course later this month in Winchester.
The four-hour session will combine information from two courses — Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events and Stop the Bleed — to provide a comprehensive overview of how to survive and assist others during a violent attack.
Participants will receive advice and strategies to help:
- Avoid, deny and defend against an attacker.
- Deal with stress and disasters.
- Stay safe during a violent incident.
- Provide assistance to law enforcement.
- Limit casualties.
- Identify wounds and control bleeding.
The CRCC course will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at First Church of the Nazarene, 181 Nazarene Drive in Winchester.
There is no cost to participate, but pre-registration is required by emailing Pastor David Kessell at pastordave@w1naz.org. Attendance will be limited to 150 people.
For more information, visit the Frederick County Sheriff's Office online at fcva.us.
