WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is still trying to reunite owners with a bunch of stolen goods recovered in late winter.
According to information provided by Sheriff Lenny Millholland, his office responded to numerous calls regarding burglarized homes and outbuildings starting in December and continuing into February. Most of the cases occurred in the northwestern region of the county, in the areas of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) and Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50).
A photograph captured on a home surveillance system and subsequently shared with investigators led to the residence of a possible suspect, where numerous items that had allegedly been burgled from several locations were in plain view. The homeowner, who is not a suspect, consented to a search of the property and a trove of stolen items was found and seized, Millholland reported.
The recovered items are being stored at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, 1080 Coverstone Drive near Winchester.
All known burglary victims were previously contacted and have either claimed their property or positively identified items as belonging to them. However, the Sheriff's Office is still in possession of many items believed to have been stolen during the rash of Frederick County burglaries, most likely belonging to victims who did not report the crimes when they occurred over the winter.
Millholland is asking anyone who was a victim of an unreported theft in northwestern Frederick County from December through February to call Investigator J.M. Bowman at 540-504-6527 or Investigator B.C. Edwards at 540-504-6562 to share information regarding the burglaries and items that were taken.
