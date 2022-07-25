WINCHESTER — With daytime temperatures frequently soaring into the 80s and 90s this summer, local law enforcement wants area residents to know that taking care of pets during periods of excessive heat isn’t just a matter of kindness, it’s also the law.
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said his department has received numerous phone calls in recent days from concerned people who saw dogs tethered outside.
“We want to make the pet owners aware that it is a violation of the law and they can be cited for it,” Millholland said.
Since excessive heat can cause significant health problems for companion animals, the Virginia legislature enacted a law on July 1, 2020, that states dogs are not allowed to be tethered outside when the temperature is 85 degrees or higher.
According to Weather Underground, only five of the first 24 days of July had a high temperature of less than 85 degrees in Winchester.
Millholland said Virginia law also prohibits the outdoor tethering of dogs whenever:
A hurricane warning or tropical storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory has been issued by a local or state authority.
A severe weather warning (tornado, severe thunderstorm, winter storm, etc.) has been issued by the National Weather Service.
According to the Code of Virginia, all dogs tethered outside must have access to a doghouse or similar shelter at all times. That structure must be strong enough to withstand heavy rains and wind, and provide protection from predators and extreme temperatures.
If a law enforcement agency’s animal control officer inspects a pet’s shelter and deems it adequate to fully protect the dog during periods of severe weather and extreme temperatures, state law allows the animal to remain tethered outside if food, water and shade are readily available and the tether is either 15 feet long or three times the length of the dog using it, whichever is greater.
One way to make sure a dog has an abundant source of hydration on hot days, Millholland said, is to keep a kiddie pool filled with fresh water.
Millholland said violations of the state’s anti-tethering law are a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $250 fine. Additionally, if a law enforcement agency determines a dog has been treated inhumanely, the animal can be confiscated.
Millholland offered the following tips for keeping a dog cool and hydrated during periods of excessive heat, even if it is only outside for short periods of time:
Ensure the pet can easily access a shady area.
Do not allow your dog to walk or stand on hot surfaces like asphalt and concrete. One way to determine if pavement is too hot for your pet’s paws is to place your hand on it. If you cannot hold it there comfortably for at least three seconds, it’s too hot for your dog.
Walk your dog in the morning or evening when it’s cooler outside, and keep the pet in the grass.
Make sure your dog always has access to fresh, cool water. If you and your pet will be outside for any length of time, bring along water and a bowl.
Never leave a dog in a parked vehicle, even if it’s for a short period of time and the air conditioner is on.
If your dog shows symptoms of a heatstroke, seek medical attention immediately. Information from VCA Animal Hospitals states symptoms may include fast breathing, dry or sticky gums, an abnormal color or bruising of the gums, lethargy, confusion and seizures.
For more advice on keeping dogs safe on hot days and during periods of extreme weather, visit the Humane Society of the United States at humanesociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.